  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-01-10
0.4420 OMR   -0.45%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's offers Special Bundle for Football Fans at Arab Gulf Cup Tournament in Iraq

01/15/2023 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

The football fever in the region has not yet subsided and with fans soon heading to Iraq for the Arab Gulf Cup Tournament 2023, Ooredoo is making sure they can share the fun and excitement with friends and family back home in Oman. Going above and beyond to meet its customers' data needs wherever they roam, both Hala and Shahry users travelling to Iraq during the tournament will be able to enjoy a special Ooredoo Iraq Passport coverage!

Ooredoo's Iraq Passport bundle will offer a fantastic Unlimited data experience, while users will also be able to 'Roam Like Home' by enjoying local voice rates on roaming and applicable to local calls, receiving calls and calls made to Oman.

Customers can subscribe through the Ooredoo App. Customers should check they have received a confirmation SMS before starting to use the bundle. Let the games begin!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2023 14:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 288 M 747 M 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,44 OMR
Average target price 0,45 OMR
Spread / Average Target 2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG0.45%747
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.24%54 274
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.85%54 091
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.3.10%24 088
MTN GROUP LIMITED6.58%14 581
DIGI.COM3.75%11 232