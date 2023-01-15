Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's offers Special Bundle for Football Fans at Arab Gulf Cup Tournament in Iraq

Muscat, Oman

The football fever in the region has not yet subsided and with fans soon heading to Iraq for the Arab Gulf Cup Tournament 2023, Ooredoo is making sure they can share the fun and excitement with friends and family back home in Oman. Going above and beyond to meet its customers' data needs wherever they roam, both Hala and Shahry users travelling to Iraq during the tournament will be able to enjoy a special Ooredoo Iraq Passport coverage!

Ooredoo's Iraq Passport bundle will offer a fantastic Unlimited data experience, while users will also be able to 'Roam Like Home' by enjoying local voice rates on roaming and applicable to local calls, receiving calls and calls made to Oman.

Customers can subscribe through the Ooredoo App. Customers should check they have received a confirmation SMS before starting to use the bundle. Let the games begin!