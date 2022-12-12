Advanced search
    OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
2022-12-10
0.4280 OMR   +0.47%
08:34aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo showcases digital transformation leadership during The Arabian Stories Conclave 2022
PU
12/07Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Empowers Women in the Wilayat of Bidiyah
PU
12/05Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Football Fever is Peaking at Ooredoo's Fan Zones Across Oman
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo showcases digital transformation leadership during The Arabian Stories Conclave 2022

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
Ooredoo recently participated in The Arabian Stories (TAS) Conclave, a forum bringing together visionaries shaping the future of Oman, while focusing on the economic, strategic and geopolitical outlook of the nation. Ooredoo took part to elaborate on the company's digital transformation strategy, which continues to benefit many businesses and sectors. Within this context, it also participated in discussions about the way forward for Oman's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector to achieve the objectives laid out in the Oman Vision 2040, which includes the ongoing shift to being a fully digital economy. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad Al Said, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Speaking at the TAS Conclave from Ooredoo was Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions, who said, "Digitalisation can unlock the benefits of sustainable growth as Oman aims to seamlessly transform into a thriving and resource efficient digital economy." He added, "One of Ooredoo's main objectives is to build a safe and innovative information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure enabling the safe and resilient digital transformation of businesses in Oman. Therefore, we continue to work closely with our partners to promote inclusive access to digital services, including cloud computing services and 5G technologies, and continuously develop and implement innovative solutions to further improve our customers' experience."

Ooredoo's expanding portfolio of ICT solutions are elevating businesses' technology infrastructure and therefore supporting their digital transformation. The company's tailored digital solutions are shaped to transform businesses of all sizes to help them grow and contribute to Oman's socio-economic development.

Ooredoo has provided its clients in the utilities sector with cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies since 2016, while its IoT network recently enabled Automated Meter Reading (AMR) metres to send accurate meter readings digitally to energy and water suppliers to avoid estimated bills. Another example of how Ooredoo is driving the digital transformation by offering smart solutions is the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for Strategic & Precious Metals Processing (SPMP). The ERP helps automate the day-to-day operations of the Oman-based antimony producer's business operations. The telecoms provider also teamed up with renowned companies such as Dell Technologies, Dahua Technology and Starlink to cooperate in the area of cutting-edge and smart digital solutions and services.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 279 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 OMR
Average target price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG12.63%724
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.10%58 478
SOFTBANK CORP.1.86%51 349
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-35.93%24 133
MTN GROUP LIMITED-23.44%13 596
DIGI.COM-10.32%10 417