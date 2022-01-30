Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Pay+ Makes International Transfer Easy

01/30/2022 | 07:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From a touch of a button, transferring money has become easier than ever with pay+. Developed by Ooredoo and the National Bank of Oman (NBO), the tech savvy app continues to set standards in Oman's evolving digital payments ecosystem. Allowing for international remittance via its international partner, MoneyGram, users can send money to over 40 destinations worldwide, quickly and securely anywhere and everywhere.

Using MoneyGram's worldwide network and the convenience and speed of pay+, the service enables customers to send money to bank accounts or to cash pick-up locations all over the world, via a single app on their mobile device. Meanwhile, pay+ users can benefit from a whole host of useful transactions including bill payments, deposits, money transfers to other wallets, and withdrawals. The service also enables contactless payments at over 3,000 locations all over Oman using QR Code scanning, including Oman Oil petrol stations, StarCare hospitals and pharmacies, McDonalds, Caribou cafe, Nesto and Spar supermarkets, Oman United Insurance, Al-Obaidani stores, and many more. Moreover, robust security features mean that payment information is protected.

Frequently updated and enhanced, the easy-to-use service is just one way Ooredoo is ensuring its customers have an awesome digital experience. Registration for pay+ is completely digital, requiring a national / resident Omani ID and photo only. Download the pay+ app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or find out more at www.payplus.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
07:51aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Pay+ Makes International Transfer Easy
PU
01/27OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Announces People's Choice Winning Projects ..
PU
01/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Don't Wait to get the Latest Smartphone with Ooredo..
PU
01/23OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Celebrates Gulf Children's Day
PU
01/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Market-First Build Your Own Plan f..
PU
01/19OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Say ‘Hello Milan' with Ooredoo's Football- Th..
PU
01/18OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Pay Only for the Plan with Ooredoo's New Hala SIMs
PU
01/12OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Adds Majan Lounge as new Nojoom Partner
PU
01/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Connects more Locations with Fibre Home Int..
PU
01/09OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Connected with Ooredoo Social+
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 240 M 622 M 623 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.16%622
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.93%58 831
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.69%56 132
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-21.96%30 274
MTN GROUP LIMITED2.13%20 092
SAFARICOM PLC-4.61%12 767