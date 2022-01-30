Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Pay+ Makes International Transfer Easy

From a touch of a button, transferring money has become easier than ever with pay+. Developed by Ooredoo and the National Bank of Oman (NBO), the tech savvy app continues to set standards in Oman's evolving digital payments ecosystem. Allowing for international remittance via its international partner, MoneyGram, users can send money to over 40 destinations worldwide, quickly and securely anywhere and everywhere.

Using MoneyGram's worldwide network and the convenience and speed of pay+, the service enables customers to send money to bank accounts or to cash pick-up locations all over the world, via a single app on their mobile device. Meanwhile, pay+ users can benefit from a whole host of useful transactions including bill payments, deposits, money transfers to other wallets, and withdrawals. The service also enables contactless payments at over 3,000 locations all over Oman using QR Code scanning, including Oman Oil petrol stations, StarCare hospitals and pharmacies, McDonalds, Caribou cafe, Nesto and Spar supermarkets, Oman United Insurance, Al-Obaidani stores, and many more. Moreover, robust security features mean that payment information is protected.

Frequently updated and enhanced, the easy-to-use service is just one way Ooredoo is ensuring its customers have an awesome digital experience. Registration for pay+ is completely digital, requiring a national / resident Omani ID and photo only. Download the pay+ app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or find out more at www.payplus.om.