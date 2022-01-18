Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Pay Only for the Plan with Ooredoo's New Hala SIMs

01/18/2022 | 12:05am EST
Offering unique services for every kind of user, Ooredoo's Hala SIM is absolutely free. All customers have to do is select their plan of choice and enjoy data with voice, data only, or straightforward credit, all at great rates. Enhanced by Ooredoo's awesome network, there's never been a better time to chat, surf, play and browse.

Take a SIM with a Hala base plan option for OMR 2 per week, with 1 GB data, 500 MB social data, 50 local minutes and 25 international minutes. Or choose OMR 3.5 and get 1.5 GB of data, 500 MB of social data, 50 minutes of local voice for four weeks, or bump it up to OMR 6 and get 3 GB of data, 1.5 GB of social data, 100 minutes of local voice and 25 minutes of international voice for four weeks. For the data only option, grab an Internet add-on for OMR 3 and get 2 GB of data or for OMR 5, get 4 GB of data, both valid for four weeks. Alternatively, go for the amazing value standard option of OMR 2 and enjoy credit for up to 30 days.

Pick a Hala SIM through the app, the e-shop, via WhatsApp by messaging 9500 9500, or at any Ooredoo store or dealer located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 05:04:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 242 M 629 M 629 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.11%642
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.52%59 763
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED6.54%57 196
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-17.25%32 849
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.81%19 253
SAFARICOM PLC-0.79%13 361