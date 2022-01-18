Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Pay Only for the Plan with Ooredoo's New Hala SIMs

Offering unique services for every kind of user, Ooredoo's Hala SIM is absolutely free. All customers have to do is select their plan of choice and enjoy data with voice, data only, or straightforward credit, all at great rates. Enhanced by Ooredoo's awesome network, there's never been a better time to chat, surf, play and browse.

Take a SIM with a Hala base plan option for OMR 2 per week, with 1 GB data, 500 MB social data, 50 local minutes and 25 international minutes. Or choose OMR 3.5 and get 1.5 GB of data, 500 MB of social data, 50 minutes of local voice for four weeks, or bump it up to OMR 6 and get 3 GB of data, 1.5 GB of social data, 100 minutes of local voice and 25 minutes of international voice for four weeks. For the data only option, grab an Internet add-on for OMR 3 and get 2 GB of data or for OMR 5, get 4 GB of data, both valid for four weeks. Alternatively, go for the amazing value standard option of OMR 2 and enjoy credit for up to 30 days.

Pick a Hala SIM through the app, the e-shop, via WhatsApp by messaging 9500 9500, or at any Ooredoo store or dealer located across Oman.