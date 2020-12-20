Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Payments are Just a Click Away with the Ooredoo App

Making payments is easier than ever on the Ooredoo app. Customers can save any local bank issued debit or credit card details for faster bill payments and recharges, safely and securely at the touch of a button. Saving users the effort of typing in their card details every time, it's part of an ever-growing number of state-of-the-art features Ooredoo is adding to the award-winning app.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Payment technologies have come on leaps and bounds, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for not only convenient, but contactless payments. At Ooredoo we have been working on various ways to facilitate this to make our customer experience better. With this feature we've taken one more step out of online transactions, and it's all done through our user-friendly app. It's one of many ways we continue to enhance the Sultanate's digital transformation.'

The multi award-winning Ooredoo App is free to use and is continuously upgraded with useful and exciting features. Users can make bill payments, request PUK codes, transfer credit, customise plans, recharge, or order a SIM card for home delivery. Making it even better, the app also facilitates data transfer, local and international credit transfers, updating ID cards and tracking account details for Nojoom, raise and track issues and complaints, and check device health, providing an all-round superior digital experience for all.

Log in or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play, and unleash a world of fun and innovative features.