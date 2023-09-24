Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo Oman will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a gorgeous new design and a powerful 48MP Main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning 22 September, with availability on 29 September. The new AirPods Pro are available for customers to order starting from OMR 94 excluding VAT, with availability beginning 29 September.

Ooredoo customers can pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup with Shahry 15 and above, with customers enjoying 15GB free data valid for one month with their new device. The offer is valid 90 days during pre-order and launch period.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://www.ooredoo.om