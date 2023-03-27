Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.4160 OMR   +0.97%
06:28aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Recharge and Win Amazing Rewards this Ramadan with Ooredoo
PU
03/22Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces Solutions That Meet the Ever-Growing Needs of the Financial Services Sector
PU
03/15Transcript : Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Recharge and Win Amazing Rewards this Ramadan with Ooredoo

03/27/2023 | 06:28am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Starting the Holy Month of Ramadan with sharing and generosity, Ooredoo's Hala prepaid customers can some amazing prizes, simply by recharging! Win a Mini Cooper car, iPhones 14 and free data and local minutes by topping up by OMR 3 or more and be automatically entered into a lucky draw competition to win.

Every month new and existing Hala prepaid customers get the chance to win one of the three available Mini Coopers. Plus, the other awesome prize draws which will be held weekly, will include 500 free local minutes for two winners; 25 GB local data for two winners; 1,000 local minutes for one winner; 100 GB local data for another winner, as well as an iPhone 14 for one lucky winner.

The promotion starts this Ramadan and lasts for three whole months. Simply register or top-up your Hala prepaid plan through any of Ooredoo's channels to enter and make your Ramadan extra special.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 7,32%
Capitalization 267 M 693 M 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-5.45%693
SOFTBANK CORP.4.13%56 052
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.51%53 361
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.9.96%25 798
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.52%12 479
DIGI.COM6.75%11 314
