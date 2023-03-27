Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Recharge and Win Amazing Rewards this Ramadan with Ooredoo

Muscat, Oman

Starting the Holy Month of Ramadan with sharing and generosity, Ooredoo's Hala prepaid customers can some amazing prizes, simply by recharging! Win a Mini Cooper car, iPhones 14 and free data and local minutes by topping up by OMR 3 or more and be automatically entered into a lucky draw competition to win.

Every month new and existing Hala prepaid customers get the chance to win one of the three available Mini Coopers. Plus, the other awesome prize draws which will be held weekly, will include 500 free local minutes for two winners; 25 GB local data for two winners; 1,000 local minutes for one winner; 100 GB local data for another winner, as well as an iPhone 14 for one lucky winner.

The promotion starts this Ramadan and lasts for three whole months. Simply register or top-up your Hala prepaid plan through any of Ooredoo's channels to enter and make your Ramadan extra special.