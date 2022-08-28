Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Revamped Ooredoo Internet Professional Plans Keep Businesses on the Fast Track

Keeping businesses connected with cutting-edge services, Ooredoo has revamped its popular Ooredoo Internet Professional (OIP) plans, offering all-new speeds, economical rates, and more choice! Available on all new and upgraded plans, B2B customers can enjoy all the benefits of unlimited fixed internet with speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to 1 Gbps, unlimited calling minutes to Ooredoo landlines, up to 1,000 local voice minutes to mobile, and international calling discounts of up to 35%. Plus, with a dedicated helpdesk and after sales support available 24/7, it makes it easier than ever to stay ahead of the game.

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing and ICT Solutions, at Ooredoo, said, "As a chosen digital partner for businesses, Ooredoo continues to offer smart solutions to keep them connected, working and engaged every day. Capitalising on our seamless network and superb customer service, we are supporting companies across a multitude of economic sectors to achieve growth and contribute to Oman's economic development."

Ooredoo offers a wide range of ready-made and customisable internet, mobile and ICT solutions including cloud services, video conferencing, email collaboration suite, cloud storage and contact centre solutions. Meanwhile, it continues to stay ahead of the curve by introducing new ways to hone and improve digital communications and cater to the needs of an ever-evolving market.

To activate the service, existing customers can contact their account manager. Otherwise, call the Business Contact Centre on 95011503, or visit any Ooredoo Store across Oman.