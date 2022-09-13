Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Running a Business is Easier than Ever with Ooredoo's B2B eShop

Running a business is easier than ever with the all-new Ooredoo Business eShop. Available through the Ooredoo website, the eShop features a host of B2B products and plans, including the recently upgraded Business Shahry Digital. With frequent updates, business owners can enhance their communications through a variety of innovative solutions supported by Ooredoo's seamless connection.

Saied Sadiq Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "Ooredoo's B2B eShop is designed to provide maximum convenience to our corporate customers by offering a great range of plans and deals suited to suit every digital need. Customers can select from the comfort of their homes, offices or anywhere, without the need to visit a store. This is one of many ways we ensure businesses are equipped with everything digital they need to grow and succeed."

Ooredoo continues to upgrade and enhance its offerings with innovative solutions that support businesses of all sizes and sectors' needs, while providing them with simplicity, flexibility and affordability. Leveraging its seamless network and first-rate customer experiences, it is the perfect way for companies to excel in today's fast-paced market.

Browse the business eShop at Ooredoo.om/B2BeShop.