    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-09-11
0.3900 OMR   -0.51%
05:20aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Running a Business is Easier than Ever with Ooredoo's B2B eShop
PU
09/04OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Boost your WiFi with Mesh technology from Ooredoo
PU
08/31OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Be in it to Win it with Ooredoo's Latest Charity Number Auction
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Running a Business is Easier than Ever with Ooredoo's B2B eShop

09/13/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Running a business is easier than ever with the all-new Ooredoo Business eShop. Available through the Ooredoo website, the eShop features a host of B2B products and plans, including the recently upgraded Business Shahry Digital. With frequent updates, business owners can enhance their communications through a variety of innovative solutions supported by Ooredoo's seamless connection.

Saied Sadiq Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "Ooredoo's B2B eShop is designed to provide maximum convenience to our corporate customers by offering a great range of plans and deals suited to suit every digital need. Customers can select from the comfort of their homes, offices or anywhere, without the need to visit a store. This is one of many ways we ensure businesses are equipped with everything digital they need to grow and succeed."

Ooredoo continues to upgrade and enhance its offerings with innovative solutions that support businesses of all sizes and sectors' needs, while providing them with simplicity, flexibility and affordability. Leveraging its seamless network and first-rate customer experiences, it is the perfect way for companies to excel in today's fast-paced market.

Browse the business eShop at Ooredoo.om/B2BeShop.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 254 M 660 M 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Average target price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG2.63%660
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED12.44%55 324
SOFTBANK CORP.5.12%50 592
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-24.48%25 947
MTN GROUP LIMITED-20.74%13 981
SAFARICOM PLC-24.51%9 734