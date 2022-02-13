Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Say ‘Hello Manchester' with Ooredoo's Upcoming Football-Themed Draw

02/13/2022 | 06:22am EST
Ooredoo's second edition of its 'Hello World' campaign, is giving football fans the chance to win tickets to the upcoming Manchester Derby. With the draw taking place on 21 February 2022, all Home Internet, Hala prepaid and Shahry postpaid customers can be in to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to watch two of Europe's most famous teams go head-to-head in March, which includes match tickets, air travel and accommodation for them and a friend, simply by upgrading, subscribing to plans or recharging. As the Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, football is the name of the game this year and Ooredoo is getting into the spirit of the game with a series of raffle draws, offering tickets to some of the biggest matches around Europe. With the campaign kicking off with 'Hello Milan' last month, customers can look out for upcoming draws for matches in Spain, Germany and Russia!

All Home Internet customers have to do to enter the draw is activate a new connection or upgrade their existing plan. Hala customers simply need to activate a new SIM or recharge. Plus, more recharges mean more chances of winning. Meanwhile, Shahry customers, both new subscribers or those upgrading their plans, will automatically be entered into the draw. Winners are being announced on Ooredoo's social media channels.

The run up to the La Liga's El Clasico draw has already begun and a lucky winner will be announced on 1 March 2022. So, don't miss out, grab the chance today to be part of the game! To find out more visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 233 M 605 M 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-5.79%605
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.21%58 914
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.47%53 971
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-24.09%30 090
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.50%22 344
SAFARICOM PLC1.45%13 575