Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Say ‘Hello Manchester' with Ooredoo's Upcoming Football-Themed Draw

Ooredoo's second edition of its 'Hello World' campaign, is giving football fans the chance to win tickets to the upcoming Manchester Derby. With the draw taking place on 21 February 2022, all Home Internet, Hala prepaid and Shahry postpaid customers can be in to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to watch two of Europe's most famous teams go head-to-head in March, which includes match tickets, air travel and accommodation for them and a friend, simply by upgrading, subscribing to plans or recharging. As the Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, football is the name of the game this year and Ooredoo is getting into the spirit of the game with a series of raffle draws, offering tickets to some of the biggest matches around Europe. With the campaign kicking off with 'Hello Milan' last month, customers can look out for upcoming draws for matches in Spain, Germany and Russia!

All Home Internet customers have to do to enter the draw is activate a new connection or upgrade their existing plan. Hala customers simply need to activate a new SIM or recharge. Plus, more recharges mean more chances of winning. Meanwhile, Shahry customers, both new subscribers or those upgrading their plans, will automatically be entered into the draw. Winners are being announced on Ooredoo's social media channels.

The run up to the La Liga's El Clasico draw has already begun and a lucky winner will be announced on 1 March 2022. So, don't miss out, grab the chance today to be part of the game! To find out more visit www.ooredoo.om.