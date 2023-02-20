Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-02-15
0.3960 OMR    0.00%
08:20aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Small and Medium Sized Businesses Able to Leverage Ooredoo's Office Equipment Bundles
PU
02/15Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Shortlists Springboard and Spring Forward Team-Based Projects
PU
02/14Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces State-of-the-Art Solutions to the Business Community in Exclusive Event
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Small and Medium Sized Businesses Able to Leverage Ooredoo's Office Equipment Bundles

02/20/2023 | 08:20am EST
Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo is now offering office equipment bundles at competitive prices, to give Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Office-Home Offices (SOHOs) all the essentials they need to digitalise further and thrive. The offer includes the bundling of a full spectrum of innovative telecommunications services, Information and Communications Technology software solutions, as well as hardware products, such as laptops, smart phones and screens.

Whether an SME is looking to grow further with ultrafast connections and fixed and mobile lines or a young start-up wants to supply its office with essential equipment, Ooredoo's limited-time offer meets the requirements of businesses across all sectors in Oman.

Saoud Al-Riyami, Director of Business Sales at Ooredoo, said, "Digitisation brings many benefits to businesses as it reduces their transaction costs, boosts market integration and innovation, and facilitates their access to resources. Hence, for these entities to thrive, leveraging a cost-effective one-stop solution to efficiently supply their offices means more time and money can be spent on their customers and business optimisation."

Contributing to Oman's digital transformation, Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level. The company's extensive portfolio includes several highly innovative, cutting-edge dynamic and flexible business products, services and solutions. Get the latest equipment for your office at: www.ooredoo.om/Business or contact your Account Manager for more.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 13:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
