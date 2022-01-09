Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Connected with Ooredoo Social+

Ooredoo Social+ means subscribers never miss a moment of the latest trends and news on social media, while also staying 'social' with family and friends around the clock. New and existing prepaid users can enjoy 3GB of social data to chat, tweet, snap and post videos and photos on the latest platforms for only OMR 3.150. Valid for 30 days, users can now enjoy the internet to the max without running low on data. Simply head to the award-winning Ooredoo App down subscribe.

Ooredoo is always looking for ways to enrich consumers digital lives and make sharing and communicating easier, more affordable, and oh so convenient. To find out more about Ooredoo's latest products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo app from the Apple Store or Google Play.