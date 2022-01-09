Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Connected with Ooredoo Social+

01/09/2022 | 11:38pm EST
Ooredoo Social+ means subscribers never miss a moment of the latest trends and news on social media, while also staying 'social' with family and friends around the clock. New and existing prepaid users can enjoy 3GB of social data to chat, tweet, snap and post videos and photos on the latest platforms for only OMR 3.150. Valid for 30 days, users can now enjoy the internet to the max without running low on data. Simply head to the award-winning Ooredoo App down subscribe.

Ooredoo is always looking for ways to enrich consumers digital lives and make sharing and communicating easier, more affordable, and oh so convenient. To find out more about Ooredoo's latest products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 253 M 656 M 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG2.11%656
SOFTBANK CORP.0.07%59 163
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.06%55 800
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.33%34 162
MTN GROUP LIMITED-2.11%19 286
SAFARICOM PLC5.14%14 122