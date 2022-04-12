Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  04-11
0.3380 OMR    0.00%
01:12pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Entertained this Ramadan with Complimentary access to OSN Streaming App with Ooredoo Fibre Home Internet
PU
04/11OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Ramadan Football Tournament kicks off in Salalah
PU
04/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Goodwill Journey to spread joy to the Community during Ramadan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Entertained this Ramadan with Complimentary access to OSN Streaming App with Ooredoo Fibre Home Internet

04/12/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

In the spirit of the holy month, Ooredoo is offering 12-months complimentary access to the OSN streaming app when signing-up or upgrading to Fibre Home Internet for new and existing customers. Making it even more exciting, subscribers can enjoy unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes, a discount on international calls, unlimited data usage and free modem installation. With Ooredoo's high quality network geared up for speed and reliability and combined with an awesome digital experience, late Ramadan nights just got more exciting.

Something for everyone to enjoy, OSN's strength is in its unbeatable range of exclusive content and best-in-class entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney+, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount+, MGM, and many others.

Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet plans offer users unlimited streaming, downloads and uploads with fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet in fibre coverage areas. Existing customers on the OMR 28 plan can use the Ooredoo app to upgrade their plan, enjoying a higher speed and complimentary access to OSN streaming for 12 months.

Customers can order Fibre Home Internet through WhatsApp on 95103000, by selecting the home option and sharing their house location and Civil ID/Residence ID, or by calling 1514.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
01:12pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Entertained this Ramadan with Complimentary ac..
PU
04/11OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Ramadan Football Tournament kicks off in Sa..
PU
04/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Goodwill Journey to spread joy to the Commu..
PU
04/07OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Binge Watch all the Latest Ramadan TV Content on Sh..
PU
04/06OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Roaming with Saudi Passport keeps you connected dur..
PU
04/05OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Connected to your loved ones this Ramadan with..
PU
04/04OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Get the Best 5G Experience this Ramadan with Free 5..
PU
04/03OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches League of Legends Ramadan Gaming T..
PU
03/30OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Data2cloud Appoints Asaad Humaid Ali Al Sadi as new..
PU
03/29OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Makes Long Distance Easier with Internation..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 220 M 571 M 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-11.05%571
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.83%56 789
SOFTBANK CORP.1.10%55 121
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.77%32 577
MTN GROUP LIMITED6.53%22 478
SAFARICOM PLC-10.14%11 839