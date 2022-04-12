Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Entertained this Ramadan with Complimentary access to OSN Streaming App with Ooredoo Fibre Home Internet

Muscat, Oman

In the spirit of the holy month, Ooredoo is offering 12-months complimentary access to the OSN streaming app when signing-up or upgrading to Fibre Home Internet for new and existing customers. Making it even more exciting, subscribers can enjoy unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes, a discount on international calls, unlimited data usage and free modem installation. With Ooredoo's high quality network geared up for speed and reliability and combined with an awesome digital experience, late Ramadan nights just got more exciting.

Something for everyone to enjoy, OSN's strength is in its unbeatable range of exclusive content and best-in-class entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney+, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount+, MGM, and many others.

Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet plans offer users unlimited streaming, downloads and uploads with fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet in fibre coverage areas. Existing customers on the OMR 28 plan can use the Ooredoo app to upgrade their plan, enjoying a higher speed and complimentary access to OSN streaming for 12 months.

Customers can order Fibre Home Internet through WhatsApp on 95103000, by selecting the home option and sharing their house location and Civil ID/Residence ID, or by calling 1514.