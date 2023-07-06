Muscat, Oman

Hala bil Khareef in Dhofar! Welcome to a blissful rainy summer. This season, Ooredoo's New Tourist plans offer even more value to anyone from Oman or overseas planning to enjoy the cool weather in Salalah or elsewhere in Dhofar. The promotion starts from 2 July, and customers can enjoy savings, more high-speed data, with local and international calling minutes.

The Tourist plans are available in all Ooredoo stores including at Muscat and Salalah International Airports and give customers up to 25 GB data, unlimited local calls, plus international calls and SMS to 90 different destinations worldwide with a welcome gift of 1 GB and unlimited On-Net minutes.

No hassle, hidden extras, or unpleasant surprises! Moreover, as the plans go hand in hand with Ooredoo's recent 5G coverage network boost, customers will remain connected and experiencing an upgrade like never before.

The packages:

Benefits OMR 5

( + 5% VAT ) OMR 10

( + 5% VAT ) OMR 15

( + 5% VAT ) Data 6 GB 15 GB 25 GB Minutes(Local) 50 Minutes 75 Minutes Unlimited Minutes (International) 50 Minutes 75 Minutes 100 Minutes SMS(National/International) 50 SMS 75 SMS 100 SMS * Welcoming Gift (Tourist to Tourist)

Valid for 1 day 1GB

+

Unlimited On-Net Minutes 1GB

+

Unlimited On-Net Minutes 1GB

+

Unlimited On-Net Minutes Benefit validity 10 Days 15 Days 20 Days

To learn more about Ooredoo's Tourist plans, please visit

www.ooredoo.om/khareeftourist23 or download Ooredoo's award winning app.