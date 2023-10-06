Muscat, Oman

There is fast, there is superfast, and then there is Ooredoo's ultrafast 5G. During tests recently conducted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Ooredoo's 5G reached unparalleled and record-high download and upload speeds of up to 596Mbps in Nizwa Souq and 684Mbps in Jabal Akhdar! During the TRA tests, the company successfully demonstrated a superb 5G network performance and its ability to make the Internet more accessible to customers in remote areas, especially businesses looking to improve their efficiency and productivity. Ooredoo's 5G boosts reliable connectivity and provides an excellent, hassle-free, and uninterrupted online experience for anyone, anywhere.

On top of the ultrafast 5G data speed of dreams, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can combine ultrafast speed internet with a Maktabi plan. Ooredoo's one-stop fixed-line and mobile communication solution supports SMEs in running and growing their businesses, while Maktabi was recently further upgraded with many innovative solutions for efficient business management. For example, think of Microsoft 365, CCTV, Tally ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software.

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "Our increased 5G coverage results in increased connectivity which, together with 5G-powered digital capabilities, can transform how entities, especially businesses, operate while future speeds are expected to increase even further. Although our 5G network upgrades the digital worlds of all our customers, our primary target audience in areas like Nizwa Souq and Jabal Akhdar is the corporate sector, including small and medium enterprises. In addition to our high-speed internet, we offer comprehensive Maktabi plans that can be combined with digital solutions products like CCTV, Tally ERP, and Microsoft 365, enabling them to focus on their business growth and stability."

Ooredoo attributes its recent 5G success and ability to meet customers' needs across Oman to significant investments in network upgrades, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements. The company has relentlessly worked to upgrade its network infrastructure, collaborated with leading product and service providers, and harnessed the power of 5G to upgrade the world of its customers even further.

To learn more about 5G and Maktabi plans, visit www.ooredoo.om/maktabi.