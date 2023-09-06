Muscat, Oman

Why has Ooredoo struck such a chord with people and businesses across Oman? Because the company can meet the need for a game-changing, tailored, and reliable omni-channel customer experience, whether for business or pleasure. In other words, you want it; you name it, and chances are that Ooredoo has it! Think of value-packed, flexible Hala prepaid, Shahry postpaid, and Home Internet plans, the latest smart devices, a 5G network delivering high-speed digital connectivity countrywide, super-fast fibre, and a user-friendly App that allows customers to manage everything in a click. Besides all this, Ooredoo customers can seamlessly receive updates, ask questions, and share feedback around the clock and across multiple channels.

Ooredoo treats every interaction with any customer as an opportunity to incorporate feedback into its offerings, and customer-centricity drives the company's agility and ability to be at the forefront of technology and digital transformation. To upgrade the world of customers, Ooredoo aims to understand pain points and needs, enhance every touchpoint, and swiftly respond to customer expectations and trends by fine-tuning, adapting, advancing, and personalising offerings.

By investing in transformative technologies that broaden international connectivity, increase accessibility, and strengthen the digital communications ecosystem across Oman, the region, and the whole wide world, Ooredoo has become a leading hub for innovation and economic growth in Oman and the region.

The development of smart ICT solutions and the rollout of 5G are currently the main areas of Ooredoo's commitment to Oman. As a result, Ooredoo's 5G network is available everywhere and anywhere across the nation. 5G means you'll no longer get stuck in online traffic, even in crowded malls, busy offices, or homes with multiple generations of a family living under one roof. In other words, there are no slowdowns while gaming, watching, chatting, or sharing. And you can download films in a flash, send huge files on the go, make smoother video calls, and binge your favourite streaming TV services while you're out and about.

One of Ooredoo's other recent updates in its service offerings was the launch of the business eShop, a major revamp of the consumer eShop, while it made the most sought-after smartphone devices even more accessible. On top of that, Ooredoo offers various value-added services and smart, state-of-the-art solutions to businesses of all sizes, including the 'office in a box' Maktabi; a customisable and flexible telecoms plan, Shahry Business Digital, Private Automatic Business Exchange, and much more.

To further optimise the digital experience for customers across Oman, Ooredoo has strategic partnerships with leading technology providers and third-party service partners from Oman and around the world. These partnerships allow the company to expand its quality service portfolio and offer even more comprehensive one-stop and easy-to-choose solutions, whether customers need them for work or entertainment.

Whether you're an individual or a business customer, Ooredoo can provide a game-changing digitalised experience, with a host of services, offers and even rewards that are unmatched.

Everybody wants a unique plan or service to suit their individual lifestyle, and Ooredoo is happy to meet everyone's unique expectations. To learn more about Ooredoo's products and services, please visit ooredoo.om, head to the award-winning App, or one of the many stores across Oman.