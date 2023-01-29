Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Talk more for Less with Ooredoo's National Voice Offer

Muscat, Oman

It is said that less is more. Well, that certainly applies to Ooredoo's National Voice Bundle Offers: You will now pay even less for a lot more local minutes! Want to be able to talk to family and friends in Oman during your entire lunch break? Need to discuss an assignment in detail with a classmate or colleague? Well, now you can!

Prepaid customers can get 50 local minutes for 1 OMR and valid for four weeks; or choose OMR 2 option and get 125 minutes of local voice for four weeks; or bump it up to OMR 3 and get 250 minutes of local call minutes for four weeks. All rates are already inclusive of 5% Value Added Tax, while Ooredoo increased the number of available minutes by at least 25% compared to previous plans.

Sign up now through the Ooredoo App or dial *555*400#. For more information on the National Voice Offer, please visit your nearest Ooredoo store or head to www.ooredoo.om .