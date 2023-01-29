Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-01-25
0.4380 OMR   -0.45%
09:04aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Talk more for Less with Ooredoo's National Voice Offer
PU
01/26Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Gives Free Fibre Speed Booster
PU
01/18Oman Air's Sindbad Programme Added to Ooredoo's Nojoom Partners
AQ
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Talk more for Less with Ooredoo's National Voice Offer

01/29/2023 | 09:04am EST
Muscat, Oman

It is said that less is more. Well, that certainly applies to Ooredoo's National Voice Bundle Offers: You will now pay even less for a lot more local minutes! Want to be able to talk to family and friends in Oman during your entire lunch break? Need to discuss an assignment in detail with a classmate or colleague? Well, now you can!

Prepaid customers can get 50 local minutes for 1 OMR and valid for four weeks; or choose OMR 2 option and get 125 minutes of local voice for four weeks; or bump it up to OMR 3 and get 250 minutes of local call minutes for four weeks. All rates are already inclusive of 5% Value Added Tax, while Ooredoo increased the number of available minutes by at least 25% compared to previous plans.

Sign up now through the Ooredoo App or dial *555*400#. For more information on the National Voice Offer, please visit your nearest Ooredoo store or head to www.ooredoo.om .

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 14:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 285 M 740 M 740 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-0.45%740
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.00%54 802
SOFTBANK CORP.0.34%54 317
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.16.91%27 406
MTN GROUP LIMITED12.80%15 073
DIGI.COM6.75%11 807