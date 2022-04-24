Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  04-20
0.3540 OMR    0.00%
12:29pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Winners crowned at Ooredoo's League of Legends Ramadan Gaming Tournament
PU
04/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Look Forward to Mondays with Ooredoo's Nojoom Programme
PU
04/19OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo supports Tawasul Theatre Group Ramadan Football Tournament
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Winners crowned at Ooredoo's League of Legends Ramadan Gaming Tournament

04/24/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
Muscat, Oman

After two weekends of adrenaline-fuelled online gaming, the final match in Ooredoo's League of Legends Ramadan Tournament saw a battle for the title at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Up for grabs was a first prize of OMR 1,000, with OMR 500 for second place and OMR 250 for third. In total, nine teams of five players took part, and at the close of play, the Eclipce Gaming team was left standing to take home the top prize. Team WK finished second and Blood Hunters third.

Powered by Ooredoo's fantastic network, the high-speed capabilities of 4G, 5G and Fibre Home Internet brought the virtual world to life in real-time and allowed each player to feel the action with the fastest reaction times possible.

Ooredoo's Home Internet gives subscribers and awesome experience, while they stream, download, play and more. From the latest TV shows, movies, music and games to being able to work and study; enjoy the fastest speeds across multiple devices at the same time with no interruptions.

Order Home Internet today by messaging WhatsApp on 95003000 and sharing house location and Civil ID/Resident ID, or by calling 1514.

To find out more about the tournament and stay up to date with the latest information, please visit Ooredoo's social media pages.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 16:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
