Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Winners crowned at Ooredoo's League of Legends Ramadan Gaming Tournament

Muscat, Oman

After two weekends of adrenaline-fuelled online gaming, the final match in Ooredoo's League of Legends Ramadan Tournament saw a battle for the title at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Up for grabs was a first prize of OMR 1,000, with OMR 500 for second place and OMR 250 for third. In total, nine teams of five players took part, and at the close of play, the Eclipce Gaming team was left standing to take home the top prize. Team WK finished second and Blood Hunters third.

