OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Bag a Number that No-One will Forget at Ooredoo's Number Auction

03/22/2021 | 08:55am EDT
It's once again time for mobile users to find out which nine digits have their name on at Ooredoo's mobile number charity auction. From 25 to 30 March, customers will have the chance to outbid their rivals on 100 of Ooredoo's most sought-after Diamond and Gold mobile numbers. Bidding is easy and can be done from the comfort of their home. Plus, with all proceeds going to charity, it's a great way to have fun, get a unique number, and contribute to a good cause all at the same time.

Interested customers can browse the list, which includes different starting prices for different numbers. A registration fee of OMR 20 is applicable to take part in the auction and customers can bid for a maximum of ten numbers. First time bidders are required to fill out a registration form, while those who have participated in previous auctions can simply activate their account.

For more details on Ooredoo's quarterly vanity number online auction visit www.ooredoo.om/Personal/Mobile/DigitalServices/Auction.aspx.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
