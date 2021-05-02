Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy a More Exciting Ramadan Experience with 5G-Powered Stream On HD

05/02/2021
Providing entertainment around the clock this Ramadan, Ooredoo's Stream On HD service offers access to a world of unlimited HD streaming. Exclusive to Shababiah customers, users can subscribe daily and enjoy content from some of the most popular sites including YouTube and VIU. The fantastic service can be activated on the Ooredoo App for an unbeatable rate of just OMR 1.050 per day.

Whether on the go or staying at home, Shababiah customers can unwind and watch their favourite movies, shows and music videos from their smartphones, worry-free. It's also available using Ooredoo's fast 5G network. Stream On HD is the perfect solution, allowing users to enjoy their favourite entertainment when they want, without the worry of exceeding their data quota. For more information about Ooredoo's streaming services, customers can visit www.ooredoo.om or any of the 69 stores in the Sultanate.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 7,65%
Capitalization 255 M 663 M 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG0.00%663
SOFTBANK CORP.9.01%60 372
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.50%39 844
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.10.08%27 530
SAFARICOM PLC17.81%14 990
MTN GROUP LIMITED52.22%11 364
