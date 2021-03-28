Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Boosts Social Inclusion with Sign Language Workshop at Omani Association for the Hearing Impaired

In line with Ooredoo's core value of caring, the telecoms company recently hosted a first of its kind sign language webinar, for employees at the Omani Association for the Hearing Impaired. Sign language specialist Yahia bin Mohammed Al Brashdi delivered three online workshops, teaching participants the basics of sign language, including the alphabet and numbers, as well as its history. Through this and similar initiatives, Ooredoo aims to spread awareness about those with disabilities, and the importance of creating a more inclusive and accessible world for them.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'We are delighted to be able to support these workshops, which aim to facilitate better communication between the hearing impaired and the rest of society. At Ooredoo, we continue to instil the concept of inclusion among the local community as well as within our company. It is our collective responsibility to find ways to empower those with disabilities of all kinds, who hold an equally important place in our society, and in the nation's development.'

The Omani Association for the Hearing Impaired continues to spread awareness in the community, holding numerous sign language workshops among other activities. Additionally, the organisation works hard to promote integration and inclusion for those with hearing impairments in the workplace and the wider society.

As part of Ooredoo Goodwill, the telecoms company continues to support charitable institutions in various ways, including its SMS donation service, through which nine free numbers have been activated so far. The most recent charities added are the Omani Association for the Hearing Impaired and Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood Care. In addition, Ooredoo recently held a meeting with a number of charitable societies and institutions to find out the developments of their work and how they can help with the appropriate mechanisms needed to prosper.