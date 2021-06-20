Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Donates Tablets to the Royal Hospital to Help Covid-19 Patients

06/20/2021
Making a difference and helping to keep the country safe and connected, Ooredoo has donated a number of tablets to the Royal Hospital. The devices will play a key role in helping Covid-19 patients to communicate with their loved ones while receiving care in hospital, as well as being an effective and safe way for doctors to keep patients up to date and informed regarding their health status. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ooredoo has worked closely with the Ministry of Health to target help where it is needed, while aiming to make people's lives easier, and safer.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Supporting the community is always at the forefront of our priorities and, especially during Covid-19, we have reached out with help whenever and however we can. We're aware of how difficult being isolated in hospital is for Covid-19 patients and their families. These tablets are a way of making things easier for all involved while they're in hospital receiving treatment.'

Hashim Ali Al Musawi, Incharge Social Care, Royal Hospital, said, 'We are grateful to Ooredoo for its ongoing support to the Ministry of Health, which continues to benefit the health sector across the Sultanate. These devices will contribute a great deal to improving our patients' psychological welfare; keeping them connected to their families during their stay in our hospital, while at the same time helping us to provide the best possible care.'

The donation is part of Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, Ooredoo Goodwill, which, most recently, has focused on supporting the government's efforts to combat the pandemic. In addition to providing various medical supplies to a number of hospitals, Ooredoo has cooperated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Education to provide free access to educational websites and online communication applications to ensure business and education continuity in the Sultanate during closures.

For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 267 M 693 M 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG4.59%693
SOFTBANK CORP.9.05%59 931
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.24.07%42 688
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.81%39 885
SAFARICOM PLC20.44%15 327
MTN GROUP LIMITED72.34%13 038