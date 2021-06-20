Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Donates Tablets to the Royal Hospital to Help Covid-19 Patients

Making a difference and helping to keep the country safe and connected, Ooredoo has donated a number of tablets to the Royal Hospital. The devices will play a key role in helping Covid-19 patients to communicate with their loved ones while receiving care in hospital, as well as being an effective and safe way for doctors to keep patients up to date and informed regarding their health status. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ooredoo has worked closely with the Ministry of Health to target help where it is needed, while aiming to make people's lives easier, and safer.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Supporting the community is always at the forefront of our priorities and, especially during Covid-19, we have reached out with help whenever and however we can. We're aware of how difficult being isolated in hospital is for Covid-19 patients and their families. These tablets are a way of making things easier for all involved while they're in hospital receiving treatment.'

Hashim Ali Al Musawi, Incharge Social Care, Royal Hospital, said, 'We are grateful to Ooredoo for its ongoing support to the Ministry of Health, which continues to benefit the health sector across the Sultanate. These devices will contribute a great deal to improving our patients' psychological welfare; keeping them connected to their families during their stay in our hospital, while at the same time helping us to provide the best possible care.'

The donation is part of Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, Ooredoo Goodwill, which, most recently, has focused on supporting the government's efforts to combat the pandemic. In addition to providing various medical supplies to a number of hospitals, Ooredoo has cooperated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Education to provide free access to educational websites and online communication applications to ensure business and education continuity in the Sultanate during closures.

For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om.