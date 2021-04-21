Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Encourages Random Acts of Kindness Online

As Oman's friendly and customer focused telecoms company, Ooredoo is continuing its Ramadan campaign by reminding users of the how acts of kindness online, whether it's a positive message on social media, or simply donating to a charity, can make a real difference. Throughout the Holy month, the company is taking to social media to highlight various ways that together, we make the internet a safer and more positive place.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs said, 'With the current state of the world, we need as many acts of kindness as possible right now, especially on the internet. Many of us aren't able to be with loved ones this Ramadan, so sharing kind words or supporting charities and local businesses online can go a long way. Through this campaign, we are amplifying our core value of 'Caring' as we continue lead by example to make the internet a friendly, kind and safe space for everyone.'

Offering various ways to spread the love online, Ooredoo has two SMS donation numbers for the Oman Association for the Hearing Impaired and the Al Rahma Society for Mother and Child Care, as part of their Goodwill CSR programme. As simple as sending 'Donate' to '90060' and '90061' respectively, the donation amounts will be transferred to these two charities. It's all part of Ooredoo's belief that, through collectively making small and meaningful gestures, kindness on and offline can go a long way.