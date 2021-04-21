Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Encourages Random Acts of Kindness Online

04/21/2021 | 06:12am EDT
As Oman's friendly and customer focused telecoms company, Ooredoo is continuing its Ramadan campaign by reminding users of the how acts of kindness online, whether it's a positive message on social media, or simply donating to a charity, can make a real difference. Throughout the Holy month, the company is taking to social media to highlight various ways that together, we make the internet a safer and more positive place.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs said, 'With the current state of the world, we need as many acts of kindness as possible right now, especially on the internet. Many of us aren't able to be with loved ones this Ramadan, so sharing kind words or supporting charities and local businesses online can go a long way. Through this campaign, we are amplifying our core value of 'Caring' as we continue lead by example to make the internet a friendly, kind and safe space for everyone.'

Offering various ways to spread the love online, Ooredoo has two SMS donation numbers for the Oman Association for the Hearing Impaired and the Al Rahma Society for Mother and Child Care, as part of their Goodwill CSR programme. As simple as sending 'Donate' to '90060' and '90061' respectively, the donation amounts will be transferred to these two charities. It's all part of Ooredoo's belief that, through collectively making small and meaningful gestures, kindness on and offline can go a long way.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 7,89%
Capitalization 247 M 643 M 643 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.06%643
SOFTBANK CORP.11.10%62 195
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.09%38 580
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.7.58%26 926
SAFARICOM PLC12.12%14 199
MTN GROUP LIMITED52.04%11 529
