Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Expands Musandam Footprint with New Dibba Store

Ooredoo is celebrating the opening of its new store in Dibba, Musandam, which marks its 69th store and 14th franchise in the Sultanate. Operated by Recharge Oman, the store features a comprehensive range of digital solutions to allow customers to get connected, enjoy the internet and experience the best in customer care. Ooredoo has also announced the relocation of its existing Musandam store in Khasab, which is now a stand-alone store located in Hay Al Mina Street. Ooredoo continues to expand its reach throughout the Sultanate, offering a growing number of customers access to its fast, reliable network and convenient services.

Even though this year has seen a lot of people turn to online services, retail stores are still important, providing people with face-to-face interactions. The new stores will provide more customers with a personalised service and access to Ooredoo's full range of innovative products.

Ooredoo's efforts to ramp up its retail expansion complement its role as a digital enabler. With its superfast network, Ooredoo is facilitating greater connectivity, faster interactions, and quick service to all customer segments.