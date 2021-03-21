Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Expands Musandam Footprint with New Dibba Store

03/21/2021
Ooredoo is celebrating the opening of its new store in Dibba, Musandam, which marks its 69th store and 14th franchise in the Sultanate. Operated by Recharge Oman, the store features a comprehensive range of digital solutions to allow customers to get connected, enjoy the internet and experience the best in customer care. Ooredoo has also announced the relocation of its existing Musandam store in Khasab, which is now a stand-alone store located in Hay Al Mina Street. Ooredoo continues to expand its reach throughout the Sultanate, offering a growing number of customers access to its fast, reliable network and convenient services.

Even though this year has seen a lot of people turn to online services, retail stores are still important, providing people with face-to-face interactions. The new stores will provide more customers with a personalised service and access to Ooredoo's full range of innovative products.

Ooredoo's efforts to ramp up its retail expansion complement its role as a digital enabler. With its superfast network, Ooredoo is facilitating greater connectivity, faster interactions, and quick service to all customer segments.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 12:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 7,11%
Capitalization 275 M 713 M 714 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG7.65%708
SOFTBANK CORP.14.77%63 007
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.11%39 293
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-9.34%25 910
SAFARICOM PLC12.70%13 552
MTN GROUP LIMITED45.61%10 716
