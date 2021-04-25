Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Launches 5G Plans for SMEs Starting at just OMR 29.4 per Month

Continuing to provide businesses with the best possible data experience, Ooredoo has launched its new 5G plans for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). SME customers can now access superfast speeds of up to 100 Mbps and 1 TB of data. Tailored to the specific needs of small businesses and offering impeccable reliability at great value, the plans are part of Ooredoo's commitment to support Oman's digital ecosystem and the economy, while helping SMEs thrive.

With a 24-month contract, businesses can choose from 20 Mbps and 1 TB of data for OMR 29.4 per month, or 100 Mbps and 1 TB of data for OMR 36.75 per month (both including VAT), to enjoy lower latency, greater stability and the ability to connect many devices at the same time. Backed up by Ooredoo's reliable network, 5G is already dramatically transforming the way businesses work.

To subscribe to a plan or find out more, customers can visit their nearest Ooredoo store, contact their account manager or call the Business Call Centre on 1503.