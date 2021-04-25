Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Launches 5G Plans for SMEs Starting at just OMR 29.4 per Month

04/25/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuing to provide businesses with the best possible data experience, Ooredoo has launched its new 5G plans for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). SME customers can now access superfast speeds of up to 100 Mbps and 1 TB of data. Tailored to the specific needs of small businesses and offering impeccable reliability at great value, the plans are part of Ooredoo's commitment to support Oman's digital ecosystem and the economy, while helping SMEs thrive.

With a 24-month contract, businesses can choose from 20 Mbps and 1 TB of data for OMR 29.4 per month, or 100 Mbps and 1 TB of data for OMR 36.75 per month (both including VAT), to enjoy lower latency, greater stability and the ability to connect many devices at the same time. Backed up by Ooredoo's reliable network, 5G is already dramatically transforming the way businesses work.

To subscribe to a plan or find out more, customers can visit their nearest Ooredoo store, contact their account manager or call the Business Call Centre on 1503.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 20:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
04:18pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches 5G Plans for SMEs Starti..
PU
04/21OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Encourages Random Acts of Kindnes..
PU
04/19OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy Online Shopping at Ooredoo's Enhanc..
PU
04/18OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Connected for Longer this Ramadan wi..
PU
04/14OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Ramadan CSR Campaign, En..
PU
04/08OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Experience the Thrill of 5G for Mobile Fr..
PU
04/04OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Strikes Gold for Innovation with ..
PU
03/31OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Nojoom Raffle Draw with ..
PU
03/29OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Gives up to 1.5GB Data Free on OM..
PU
03/28OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Boosts Social Inclusion with Sign..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,81%
Capitalization 250 M 649 M 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.04%649
SOFTBANK CORP.11.10%62 258
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.46%38 204
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.9.89%27 556
SAFARICOM PLC13.28%14 314
MTN GROUP LIMITED52.50%11 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ