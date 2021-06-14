Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Oman and Nokia Begin Roll Out of FastMile 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access Solution To 18,000 Homes and Businesses

06/14/2021 | 05:05am EDT
Ooredoo and Nokia have announced a partnership for the introduction of Nokia's FastMile 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solution, offering a better and faster Wi-Fi experience to customers across the Sultanate. Having begun deployment in February, the state-of-the-art service will provide up to 15,000 homes and businesses with superfast and reliable 4G internet. In addition, 3,000 homes in selected areas will be able to benefit from 5G in coming months.

Noor Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said, 'Fixed wireless access is a critical part of our strategy to provide high-speed internet across Oman. Nokia's solution offers a great 4G and 5G experience, so that more of our customers can enjoy the internet with us. The service will take connectivity to the next level, supporting the demands of our residential and business customers for superfast and reliable connectivity.'

Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia MEA, added, 'We are excited to have partnered with Ooredoo Oman to enable world-class FWA connectivity for its customers, and looking forward to further strengthen our collaboration. Our receivers and gateways are field proven to provide connectivity and best-in-class speed in the toughest of radio conditions which will help Ooredoo serve a larger area. The high gain antennas guarantee the most efficient use of radio airtime of any customer premise equipment, saving radio costs'.

The Nokia FastMile solution will allow Ooredoo to build profitably on its existing Radio Access Network (RAN) installed base and idle rural spectrum so it can offer fixed wireless broadband to urban, suburban and rural users. Nokia FastMile includes customer premise equipment with a built-in modem and antenna, a cloud-based controller for point of sales, monitoring and control, and smartphone applications for installation and support. Together, they provide a powerful end-to-end solution delivering guaranteed sustained rates to fixed subscribers.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 09:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 7,43%
Capitalization 263 M 683 M 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,40 OMR
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG3.06%683
SOFTBANK CORP.8.93%60 131
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.21.17%42 537
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED6.20%40 541
SAFARICOM PLC20.44%15 327
MTN GROUP LIMITED79.68%14 177