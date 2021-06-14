Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Oman and Nokia Begin Roll Out of FastMile 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access Solution To 18,000 Homes and Businesses

Ooredoo and Nokia have announced a partnership for the introduction of Nokia's FastMile 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solution, offering a better and faster Wi-Fi experience to customers across the Sultanate. Having begun deployment in February, the state-of-the-art service will provide up to 15,000 homes and businesses with superfast and reliable 4G internet. In addition, 3,000 homes in selected areas will be able to benefit from 5G in coming months.

Noor Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said, 'Fixed wireless access is a critical part of our strategy to provide high-speed internet across Oman. Nokia's solution offers a great 4G and 5G experience, so that more of our customers can enjoy the internet with us. The service will take connectivity to the next level, supporting the demands of our residential and business customers for superfast and reliable connectivity.'

Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia MEA, added, 'We are excited to have partnered with Ooredoo Oman to enable world-class FWA connectivity for its customers, and looking forward to further strengthen our collaboration. Our receivers and gateways are field proven to provide connectivity and best-in-class speed in the toughest of radio conditions which will help Ooredoo serve a larger area. The high gain antennas guarantee the most efficient use of radio airtime of any customer premise equipment, saving radio costs'.

The Nokia FastMile solution will allow Ooredoo to build profitably on its existing Radio Access Network (RAN) installed base and idle rural spectrum so it can offer fixed wireless broadband to urban, suburban and rural users. Nokia FastMile includes customer premise equipment with a built-in modem and antenna, a cloud-based controller for point of sales, monitoring and control, and smartphone applications for installation and support. Together, they provide a powerful end-to-end solution delivering guaranteed sustained rates to fixed subscribers.