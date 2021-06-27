Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Sadara for Advanced B2B ICT Solutions

Reinforcing its role as the digital partner of choice for the Sultanate's leading companies, Ooredoo has joined hands with Omani ICT solutions provider, Sadara (Prime Business Solutions). The collaboration will enable Ooredoo to expand its range of competitive services including Enterprise Resource Planning for Internet of Things, software development, robotic process automation, data management and connectivity and telecommunication services, and more, as it continues to provide its business customers with the tools to help them grow in the modern world.

Sultan Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Our agreement with Sadara is reflective of our continuous commitment to enhance our B2B offerings, as well as our efforts to support the Sultanate's digital transformation and Oman's 2040 Vision to be a knowledge-based and technologically-advanced society. Taking advantage of the latest technologies, and backed by Ooredoo's customer service excellence, we are equipping our customers with transformative data services to enhance their businesses and meet their digital needs now and in the future.'

Hilal Al Busaidi, Group Chairman of Sadara, said, 'At Sadara, we believe in a customised and flexible approach to finding solutions for our growing number of clients all over the world, across multiple industries. We are delighted to be joining hands with Ooredoo, and offering our range of digital management solutions to benefit more businesses across Oman.'

Sadara is a rising group in the digital transformation space in the region, specialising in a synergy of services and solutions, covering different aspects of digital transformation. From user-facing solutions in web and application development to resource planning, data management and infrastructure needs in the form of Cloud centres offering different cloud solutions. This positions Sadara comfortably to handle strategic projects in both the government and corporate sectors locally and internationally.

Ooredoo's wide range of innovative business products and services has gained a large following amongst entrepreneurs, local businesses, and multi-national corporations operating in Oman. Serving customers across a multitude of economic sectors, the company's tailored solutions are shaped to transform businesses of all sizes to help them achieve growth and contribute to the Sultanate's development.

To watch the video, head to: https://youtu.be/X8l0bL28O7w. To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or any of their 69 stores located across Oman.