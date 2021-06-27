Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Sadara for Advanced B2B ICT Solutions

06/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reinforcing its role as the digital partner of choice for the Sultanate's leading companies, Ooredoo has joined hands with Omani ICT solutions provider, Sadara (Prime Business Solutions). The collaboration will enable Ooredoo to expand its range of competitive services including Enterprise Resource Planning for Internet of Things, software development, robotic process automation, data management and connectivity and telecommunication services, and more, as it continues to provide its business customers with the tools to help them grow in the modern world.

Sultan Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Our agreement with Sadara is reflective of our continuous commitment to enhance our B2B offerings, as well as our efforts to support the Sultanate's digital transformation and Oman's 2040 Vision to be a knowledge-based and technologically-advanced society. Taking advantage of the latest technologies, and backed by Ooredoo's customer service excellence, we are equipping our customers with transformative data services to enhance their businesses and meet their digital needs now and in the future.'

Hilal Al Busaidi, Group Chairman of Sadara, said, 'At Sadara, we believe in a customised and flexible approach to finding solutions for our growing number of clients all over the world, across multiple industries. We are delighted to be joining hands with Ooredoo, and offering our range of digital management solutions to benefit more businesses across Oman.'

Sadara is a rising group in the digital transformation space in the region, specialising in a synergy of services and solutions, covering different aspects of digital transformation. From user-facing solutions in web and application development to resource planning, data management and infrastructure needs in the form of Cloud centres offering different cloud solutions. This positions Sadara comfortably to handle strategic projects in both the government and corporate sectors locally and internationally.

Ooredoo's wide range of innovative business products and services has gained a large following amongst entrepreneurs, local businesses, and multi-national corporations operating in Oman. Serving customers across a multitude of economic sectors, the company's tailored solutions are shaped to transform businesses of all sizes to help them achieve growth and contribute to the Sultanate's development.

To watch the video, head to: https://youtu.be/X8l0bL28O7w. To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or any of their 69 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 17:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
01:57pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Sadara for Advanced..
PU
06/23OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Introduces New FWA On-Premesis Ga..
PU
06/21OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy Uninterrupted Internet with Ooredoo..
PU
06/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Donates Tablets to the Royal Hosp..
PU
06/16OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Unleash the Power of 5G with Ooredoo's Of..
PU
06/15OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : No Need to Sign on the Dotted Line with O..
PU
06/15OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Nokia and Ooredoo Oman begin 4G and 5G fi..
AQ
06/14OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Oman and Nokia Begin Roll Out of ..
PU
06/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Amerat Al Mehaj and Awqad in Salalah Adde..
PU
06/09OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Achieves 5G Record for Massive MI..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 7,28%
Capitalization 268 M 696 M 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG5.10%696
SOFTBANK CORP.12.68%61 648
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.28.24%44 448
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.05%39 603
SAFARICOM PLC18.98%15 145
MTN GROUP LIMITED72.79%13 266