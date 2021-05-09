Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Tech Mahindra to Bring NextGen Digital Technology and Operations

05/09/2021 | 03:08am EDT
Ooredoo, Oman's leading telecommunications service provider, has entered into a multi-year agreement for IT managed services and security operations with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital, consulting and business re-engineering services to continue and enhance digital transformation in the Sultanate. The partnership will allow the company to enhance its IT Application Development Services and help create global best practices in its digital IT operations covering applications, infrastructure and security services, while enabling it to offer more value and lifestyle services to its customers.

'Our agreement with Tech Mahindra forms part of our digital transformation strategy to make our IT operations truly digital and smarter, reduce time to market and enhance customer experience,' said Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo. 'Tech Mahindra has a strong local presence and will provide us with end-to-end strength in IT consultancy services'.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President & Head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra, said, 'We are looking forward to bringing our global capabilities, expertise, and experience in telecoms, from servicing more than 250 global operators over 30 years, to Ooredoo Oman, and enabling a journey that brings greater efficiency, faster responses to change and growth. The partnership is a step towards further strengthening our relationship with Ooredoo and a reiteration of our commitment to the Sultanate towards developing local talent.'

Tech Mahindra is committed to hiring and training local Omanis as part of a multi-year program which will train and empower fresh graduates.

As data experience leaders in the Sultanate, Ooredoo's aim has always been to provide its users with cutting-edge technologies that enrich their digital lives. By continuing to invest in the latest infrastructure and with a growing number of partnerships and collaborations, it is placing Oman firmly in the global race when it comes to digital innovation.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 07:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
