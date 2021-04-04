Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Strikes Gold for Innovation with Three Stevie Award® Wins

04/04/2021 | 08:58am EDT
Ooredoo has scored big-time at the 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards®, scooping up three awards for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries; Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice - Telecommunications Industries; and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation - Telecommunications Industries. It's one of a string of accolades the telecoms company has picked up in the last year, as it continues to develop market-leading technology and maximise its customer experience.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'As data experience leaders in the Sultanate, our aim has always been to provide our users with innovative technology, and never has this role been more important than during the pandemic, where we've had to think on our feet even more and continue to come up with innovative ways to serve our customers remotely. These awards are a welcome testament to the massive progress we've made, and continue to make, in our infrastructure, our network and our customer service.'

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years. More than 400 nominations from organizations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Ooredoo was also honoured with several Gold Stevie Awards last year, including for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation, sitting alongside a string of other awards and recognitions. As Ooredoo continues to transform Oman's telecommunications landscape, by providing its customers with the latest technologies to enrich their digital lives.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 12:57:00 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 267 M 693 M 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG4.59%693
SOFTBANK CORP.10.79%60 594
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.28%38 957
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.3.41%25 275
SAFARICOM PLC8.18%13 631
MTN GROUP LIMITED42.02%10 488
