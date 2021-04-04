Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Strikes Gold for Innovation with Three Stevie Award® Wins

Ooredoo has scored big-time at the 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards®, scooping up three awards for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries; Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice - Telecommunications Industries; and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation - Telecommunications Industries. It's one of a string of accolades the telecoms company has picked up in the last year, as it continues to develop market-leading technology and maximise its customer experience.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'As data experience leaders in the Sultanate, our aim has always been to provide our users with innovative technology, and never has this role been more important than during the pandemic, where we've had to think on our feet even more and continue to come up with innovative ways to serve our customers remotely. These awards are a welcome testament to the massive progress we've made, and continue to make, in our infrastructure, our network and our customer service.'

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years. More than 400 nominations from organizations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Ooredoo was also honoured with several Gold Stevie Awards last year, including for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation, sitting alongside a string of other awards and recognitions. As Ooredoo continues to transform Oman's telecommunications landscape, by providing its customers with the latest technologies to enrich their digital lives.