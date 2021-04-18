Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Connected for Longer this Ramadan with Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15

04/18/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Keeping in the spirit of Ramadan, Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 now offers more value than ever before. Making it even easier to stay at home and stay connected to loved ones during the Holy month, the postpaid plan now comes with 32GB of internet including 8GB for social, not to mention an extra 1GB of roaming data and unlimited local calls, all for an amazing OMR 15. Users also have plenty of access to all their favourite social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook, without eating into their regular data. It's another way Ooredoo is enriching its customers' digital lives while they stay safe at home.

Ooredoo's Shahry Endless plans offer a whole host of unbeatable benefits tailored to users' digital needs. With never-ending internet, unlimited local voice and so much more, the contract-free plans offer the ultimate convenience and flexibility. Upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits. Available through the app or the eShop, Ooredoo's Shahry postpaid plans make it easier than ever to work, chat and share those special moments.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 18 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 09:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 262 M 680 M 680 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,40 OMR
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG2.55%680
SOFTBANK CORP.10.56%61 497
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED6.14%39 812
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.6.10%26 423
SAFARICOM PLC12.12%14 305
MTN GROUP LIMITED54.15%11 648
