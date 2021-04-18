Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay Connected for Longer this Ramadan with Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15

Keeping in the spirit of Ramadan, Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 now offers more value than ever before. Making it even easier to stay at home and stay connected to loved ones during the Holy month, the postpaid plan now comes with 32GB of internet including 8GB for social, not to mention an extra 1GB of roaming data and unlimited local calls, all for an amazing OMR 15. Users also have plenty of access to all their favourite social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook, without eating into their regular data. It's another way Ooredoo is enriching its customers' digital lives while they stay safe at home.

Ooredoo's Shahry Endless plans offer a whole host of unbeatable benefits tailored to users' digital needs. With never-ending internet, unlimited local voice and so much more, the contract-free plans offer the ultimate convenience and flexibility. Upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits. Available through the app or the eShop, Ooredoo's Shahry postpaid plans make it easier than ever to work, chat and share those special moments.