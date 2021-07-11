Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Stay up to Date and In the Know with Ooredoo Social+

07/11/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Always looking to know and share the latest news on social media, while staying in touch with family and friends? Ooredoo Social+ is the answer! New and existing prepaid users can enjoy 3GB of social data to chat, tweet, snap and post photos and videos on all the most popular social media apps for as little as OMR 3.150. All in a single 30-day plan, social butterflies can enjoy the internet to the max without the fear of running out of data.

Ooredoo is always looking for ways to enrich consumers digital lives and make communication more fun, affordable, and most importantly, great value. To find out more about Ooredoo's latest products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,25%
Capitalization 269 M 700 M 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG5.61%696
SOFTBANK CORP.12.06%61 648
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.27.68%44 448
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.23%39 603
SAFARICOM PLC20.44%15 145
MTN GROUP LIMITED75.23%13 266