Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Achieves World-Class ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

05/30/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marking another milestone in its quest for quality and performance excellence, Ooredoo has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management recertification. The globally recognised certification is awarded only to companies that demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet statutory and regulatory requirements, while enhancing customer satisfaction through effective application of the system. Attaining the certification for the last three years, Ooredoo continues to position itself as a leading ICT and telecoms solutions provider.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'This achievement is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to investing in future-proof technologies, leveraging world-class industry compliance and providing service continuity for our customers in every circumstance. We are constantly challenging ourselves to do better and are always on the lookout to deliver an enhanced service that exceeds our customers' expectations.'

Ooredoo first achieved the ISO 9001 certification in 2017 and has maintained it through annual certification body surveillance audits. The purpose of the surveillance audits is to check that the organisation is adhering to the current standard requirements of the ISO certification. For more information on Ooredoo's award-winning products and services, download the Ooredoo App, or visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 12:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
08:06aOOREDOO ACHIEVES WORLD-CLASS ISO 900 : 2015 Recertification
PU
05/26OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo CFO Named One of GCC's Best Finan..
PU
05/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Grab a Unique Number at Ooredoo's Charity..
PU
05/24OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo, OCO and Dar Al Atta'a Launch SMS..
PU
05/23OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Spreads Ramadan ‘Goodwill' ..
PU
05/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Noor Al Sulaiti Joins Ooredoo as CEO
PU
05/19OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Chat, Browse, and Play the Nights Away wi..
PU
05/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy Faster Internet with Ooredoo's Upgr..
PU
05/09OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Tech Mahindra to Br..
PU
05/05OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Encourages Internet Users to Be M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 7,65%
Capitalization 255 M 663 M 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG0.00%663
SOFTBANK CORP.9.24%60 226
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.16.56%41 228
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.82%39 683
SAFARICOM PLC22.19%15 579
MTN GROUP LIMITED68.43%13 260