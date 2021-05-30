Ooredoo Achieves World-Class ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Marking another milestone in its quest for quality and performance excellence, Ooredoo has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management recertification. The globally recognised certification is awarded only to companies that demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet statutory and regulatory requirements, while enhancing customer satisfaction through effective application of the system. Attaining the certification for the last three years, Ooredoo continues to position itself as a leading ICT and telecoms solutions provider.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'This achievement is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to investing in future-proof technologies, leveraging world-class industry compliance and providing service continuity for our customers in every circumstance. We are constantly challenging ourselves to do better and are always on the lookout to deliver an enhanced service that exceeds our customers' expectations.'

Ooredoo first achieved the ISO 9001 certification in 2017 and has maintained it through annual certification body surveillance audits. The purpose of the surveillance audits is to check that the organisation is adhering to the current standard requirements of the ISO certification. For more information on Ooredoo's award-winning products and services, download the Ooredoo App, or visit www.ooredoo.om.