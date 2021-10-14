Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Awarded World-Class ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuing to position itself as a leading ICT and telecoms solutions and services provider, Ooredoo Oman Technology re-awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management system based on compliance and maintenance for the last three years through annual surveillance audits. The compliance to the globally recognised certification body requirements, demonstrates the management vision towards continual improvement, commitment to provide products and services in lined with local statutory, regulatory and international bodies requirements, while leveraging the customer satisfaction through effective application of the system.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, "The key to any successful business is strong quality control and performance excellence and this achievement is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to both. We are constantly challenging ourselves to do better, investing in future-proof technologies, leveraging world-class industry compliance and providing service continuity for our customers in every circumstance, while meeting their evolving expectations and needs."

Ooredoo first achieved the ISO 9001 certification in 2017 and has maintained it through annual certification body surveillance audits and re-achieved it after successful three years of maintenance. The purpose of the surveillance audits is to ensure the organisation adherence to the standard requirements of the ISO certification. For more information on Ooredoo's award-winning products and services, download the Ooredoo App, or visit https://www.ooredoo.om/default.aspx.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
06:52aOOREDOO AWARDED WORLD-CLASS ISO 9001 : 2015 Recertification
PU
10/13OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo and Huawei Embark on a Joint Mission to Adv..
PU
10/12OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Named Oman's Best Telecommunications Compan..
PU
10/11OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Marks International Day for Older Persons w..
PU
10/06OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Group selects Ericsson as Digital Transform..
AQ
09/29OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches New Digital Channel for Business
PU
09/29OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Renews Contract with Huawei, Marking the Ne..
PU
09/28OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks Off Second Wave of its Digital Educat..
PU
09/22OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sit Back and Get Ooredoo Home Internet on TM Done!
PU
09/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Springboard Programme Provides a Boost fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 672 M 672 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 246 M 641 M 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Average target price 0,48 OMR
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.57%641
SOFTBANK CORP.18.33%63 334
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED35.51%50 288
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.61%41 506
MTN GROUP LIMITED134.03%17 124
SAFARICOM PLC22.63%15 174