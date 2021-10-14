Ooredoo Awarded World-Class ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Continuing to position itself as a leading ICT and telecoms solutions and services provider, Ooredoo Oman Technology re-awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management system based on compliance and maintenance for the last three years through annual surveillance audits. The compliance to the globally recognised certification body requirements, demonstrates the management vision towards continual improvement, commitment to provide products and services in lined with local statutory, regulatory and international bodies requirements, while leveraging the customer satisfaction through effective application of the system.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, "The key to any successful business is strong quality control and performance excellence and this achievement is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to both. We are constantly challenging ourselves to do better, investing in future-proof technologies, leveraging world-class industry compliance and providing service continuity for our customers in every circumstance, while meeting their evolving expectations and needs."

Ooredoo first achieved the ISO 9001 certification in 2017 and has maintained it through annual certification body surveillance audits and re-achieved it after successful three years of maintenance. The purpose of the surveillance audits is to ensure the organisation adherence to the standard requirements of the ISO certification. For more information on Ooredoo's award-winning products and services, download the Ooredoo App, or visit https://www.ooredoo.om/default.aspx.