Ooredoo Promotes Healthy Working Environment with Indoor Air Quality Test

In its quest to ensure a healthy working environment, Ooredoo has successfully concluded an air quality test at its head office in Bausher. Conducted by Point B, an Omani SME that specialises in environmental services and solutions, the facility's indoor air quality was measured through a number of indicators including temperature, airflow, and pollutants, in compliance with international and local environmental standards.

"The wellbeing of our employees is always at the top of our agenda and particularly since our transition back to the office after working from home, we have undertaken several measures to ensure that our work environment is as safe and healthy as possible," said Amaal Al Lawati, Chief People Officer at Ooredoo. "We know that having breathable air leads to a higher quality of life, lower risk of respiratory illnesses, and a reduced risk of various chronic conditions and so by conducting this assessment we are able to ensure that our air remains at peak quality and that our Ooredoo family members continue to enjoy coming to work with full confidence."

Guided by its vision to enrich people's lives, Ooredoo is dedicated to providing an enhanced experience for Ooredoo family members across the Sultanate, while building its reputation as the employer of choice.