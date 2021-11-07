Ooredoo covers more locations with its Fibre Home Internet Network

Keeping more corners of Oman connected around the clock, Ooredoo brings its Fibre Home Internet service to Saraa in Al Buraimi, Al Bustan in Muscat, Al Bilad in Sur, Ibra, Hay Al Kawthar in Al Khoud and Al Jinaynah and Al Argan in Barka. Residents in those areas can now enjoy an amazing value high-speed service from as little as OMR 29.4 per month. With speeds of up to 1GB, plus a whole range of unique benefits like unlimited data, 10% discount on international calling, unlimited national minutes, and free modem and installation, it's the perfect solution for the whole family. Customers will also get a free Speed Booster when subscribing to Fibre Home Internet 50 and 120 Mbps plans.

With Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet services, customers no longer need to worry about uninterrupted downloads or streaming movies, TV shows and music even with the whole household connected. Residents in areas with new coverage can order through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location to 95103000, or by calling the Fibre team on 1514.