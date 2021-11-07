Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Ooredoo covers more locations with its Fibre Home Internet Network

11/07/2021 | 06:48am EST
Keeping more corners of Oman connected around the clock, Ooredoo brings its Fibre Home Internet service to Saraa in Al Buraimi, Al Bustan in Muscat, Al Bilad in Sur, Ibra, Hay Al Kawthar in Al Khoud and Al Jinaynah and Al Argan in Barka. Residents in those areas can now enjoy an amazing value high-speed service from as little as OMR 29.4 per month. With speeds of up to 1GB, plus a whole range of unique benefits like unlimited data, 10% discount on international calling, unlimited national minutes, and free modem and installation, it's the perfect solution for the whole family. Customers will also get a free Speed Booster when subscribing to Fibre Home Internet 50 and 120 Mbps plans.

With Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet services, customers no longer need to worry about uninterrupted downloads or streaming movies, TV shows and music even with the whole household connected. Residents in areas with new coverage can order through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location to 95103000, or by calling the Fibre team on 1514.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 11:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 265 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net Debt 2020 43,0 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 243 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-4.59%632
SOFTBANK CORP.17.01%62 628
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED37.66%55 565
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.37%41 370
MTN GROUP LIMITED177.45%19 974
SAFARICOM PLC17.37%14 432