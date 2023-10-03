OMATEK VENTURES PLC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF OMATEK VENTURES PLC. RC NO: 115161 PURSUANT TO SECTION 237 OF CAMA, LFN 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 14th Annual General Meeting of OMATEK VENTURES PLC. will be held at Golden Gate Restaurant, 25B Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Thursday, the 26th day of OCTOBER, 2023at 11.00am prompt to transact:

The ordinary business of an Annual General Meeting which shall include:

To lay before the members the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors. To elect / reelect Directors in the place of those retiring

2.1 To re- elect by Special Notice Dr. Timothy Farinre who is above 70 years of age, but eligible for re-election pursuant to Sections 278 and 282 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. To appoint and fix the remuneration of the Auditors To elect the members of the Audit Committee. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company. (s.257)

Notes: Relevant documents in connection with the Meeting are available to all Shareholders from the date of this Notice on the Company's website www.omatek.ng.