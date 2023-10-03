OMATEK VENTURES PLC.
MAILING ADDRESS:
Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,
Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,
By NITEL Junction, Wuse 2,
Abuja, Nigeria
Tel: 08033081736
Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF OMATEK VENTURES PLC. RC NO: 115161 PURSUANT TO SECTION 237 OF CAMA, LFN 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 14th Annual General Meeting of OMATEK VENTURES PLC. will be held at Golden Gate Restaurant, 25B Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Thursday, the 26th day of OCTOBER, 2023at 11.00am prompt to transact:
The ordinary business of an Annual General Meeting which shall include:
- To lay before the members the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors.
- To elect / reelect Directors in the place of those retiring
2.1 To re- elect by Special Notice Dr. Timothy Farinre who is above 70 years of age, but eligible for re-election pursuant to Sections 278 and 282 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
- To appoint and fix the remuneration of the Auditors
- To elect the members of the Audit Committee.
- To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company. (s.257)
Notes: Relevant documents in connection with the Meeting are available to all Shareholders from the date of this Notice on the Company's website www.omatek.ng.
Board of Directors
Chairman Dr. Timothy Farinre; Yemi Ogundipe FCA (Group
Managing Director);
Directors: Alhaji Dasuki Nakande, Mr. Temidayo Seriki.
1
NIGERIA FACTORY AND OFFICE:
OMATEK COMPUTERS LIMITED
11, Kudirat Abiola Road,
(formerly Oregun Road)
Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria.
- PROXY:
A Member or Shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A Proxy need not also be a Member or shareholder.
A Proxy Form is provided with the Annual Report and Financial Statement. To be valid for the purpose of the meeting, a duly stamped Proxy form must be completed and sent to the office of the registrars, Carnation Registrars Limited, Human Resources 2A, Gbagada Expressway Anthony, Lagos, or sent by mail to info@carnationregistrars.com, not later than 48 hours before the meeting: https://www.carnationregistrars.com
The cost of stamping the Proxy Forms shall be borne by the Company.
- ONLINE STREAMING OF AGM:
To enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending the meeting physically to follow the proceedings, the meeting will be streamed live.
The link for the live streaming shall be made available on the company's website at www.omatek.ng
- CLOSURE OF REGISTER AND TRANSFER BOOKS:
The Register of Members shall be closed from Monday the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Friday the 6th day of October, 2023.
- ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE:
The Statutory Audit Committee consists of 3 Shareholders and 2 Directors in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. Any member may nominate a shareholder as a member of the Audit Committee by giving Notice in writing of such nomination at least 21 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting. Nominees to the Statutory Audit Committee must be compliant with the laws, rules and regulations guiding listed companies in Nigeria.
2
- RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS:
Shareholders have a right to ask questions not only at the meeting but also in writing prior to the meeting and such questions must be submitted to the Company Secretary via email at: ikotunlawoffice@yahoo.co.uk on or before 7 days before the date of the meeting.
- e-REPORT
The Company's Annual Report and Accounts are available online for viewing and downloading from our website www.omatek.ng
Dated this 14thday of September, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Femi David Ikotun Esq.
COMPANY SECRETARY
Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House, Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.
3
