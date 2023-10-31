OMATEK VENTURES PLC

MAILING ADDRESS:

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,

By NITEL Junction, Wuse 2,

Abuja, Nigeria

M: 08033081736

Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com

Website: www.omatek.ng

Lagos, Nigeria

26 OCTOBER, 2023

Omatek Ventures Plc.

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

COMPANIES AND ALLIED MATTERS ACT 2020

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: RESOLUTIONS PASSSED THERE AT

At the 14th Annual General Meeting of the company held on the 26th day of October, 2023, held at the Golden Gate Restaurant, 25B Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; it was proposed to be resolved and was accordingly resolved as follows:

That the Audited Financial Statements of the company as at 31 December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors submitted to the meeting is hereby received and adopted. That Dr. Timothy Farinre who by Special Notice is offering himself for re- election as a Director of the Company is hereby elected. That the following persons: Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande Mr. Basil Ubah Mr. Peter Eyanuku Mr. Chuks Nwosa Osadinizu Mr. Temidayo Seriki

Are hereby appointed as members of the Audit Committee of the Company.

4. That the said resolutions are with immediate effect. Dated the 26thday of October, 2023.

Femi David Ikotun,

Company Secretary

Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.

ABUJA OFFICE: