OMATEK VENTURES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, By NITEL Junction,

Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: 234-8033081736

Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com

Lagos, 4 March , 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to notify the NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the Investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of OMATEK VENTURES PLC (the Company) will hold via Zoom on Thursday, the 24th day of March, 2022at 03.00pm prompt.

Amongst issues to be discussed at the Meeting is the Presentation/Approval of Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021.

In view of the above and in compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from Saturday, 1st January 2022 for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and their connected persons and any other person(s) with insider information until twenty-four (24) hours after the announcement of the Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statement to Nigerian Exchange Limited and by extension, the general public.

Femi David Ikotun Esq.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House, Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.