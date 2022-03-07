Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Omatek Ventures Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMATEK   NGOMATEX0001

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

(OMATEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMATEK VENTURES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

03/07/2022 | 06:30am EST
OMATEK VENTURES PLC

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, By NITEL Junction,

Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: 234-8033081736

Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com

Lagos, 4 March , 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to notify the NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the Investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of OMATEK VENTURES PLC (the Company) will hold via Zoom on Thursday, the 24th day of March, 2022at 03.00pm prompt.

Amongst issues to be discussed at the Meeting is the Presentation/Approval of Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021.

In view of the above and in compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from Saturday, 1st January 2022 for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and their connected persons and any other person(s) with insider information until twenty-four (24) hours after the announcement of the Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statement to Nigerian Exchange Limited and by extension, the general public.

Femi David Ikotun Esq.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House, Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.

ABUJA OFFICE:

OMATEK VENTURES DISTRIBUTION LIMITED

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,

By NITEL Junction, Wuse 2,

Abuja, Nigeria

GHANA FACTORY AND OFFICE OMATEK COMPUTERS (GHANA) LIMITED

C 683/14 Bonnie Crescent, Accra East, Adjacent Dzorwulu Junior High Sch, Greater Accra - Ghana

P.O Box 1288 Kanda Accra

.com

NIGERIA FACTORY AND OFFICE:

OMATEK COMPUTERS LIMITED

11, Kudirat Abiola Road,

(formerly Oregun Road)

Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria.

Disclaimer

Omatek Ventures plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,10 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -1 205 M -2,90 M -2,90 M
Net Debt 2021 5 096 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 245x
EV / Sales 2021 1 386x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OMATEK VENTURES PLC
Duration : Period :
Omatek Ventures Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yemi Ogundipe Group Managing Director & Director
Omhenke O. Anthony Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Statethy Farinre Group Chairman
Solomon Ayodele Oladunni Non-Executive Director
Ayodele Francis Ogunye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMATEK VENTURES PLC0.00%1
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.50%39 691
HP INC.-3.50%38 290
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-8.67%22 586
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.12%21 348
GOERTEK INC.-27.30%20 801