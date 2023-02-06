OMATEK VENTURES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE
OMATEK VENTURES PLC
Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,
Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, By NITEL Junction,
Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria
Tel: 234-8033081736
Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com
OMATEK VENTURES PLC.
Lagos, 03 February 2023
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the meeting of the Board of Directors of OMATEK VENTURES PLC (the Company) will hold on Monday, the 20 thday of February 2023at 03: 00pmprompt to discuss the following.
Review and Approval of the Company's Audited Financial
Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2022 AFS).
Update on the Status of the Company.
Other Items.
Consequently, the Company's closed period which commenced on 1
st January 2023 as earlier announced will remain in force till twenty- four
hours after the filing of the 2022 AFS at Nigerian Exchange Limited. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.
Dated this ___
3 rd___ day of February2023.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Femi David Ikotun Esq.
COMPANY SECRETARY
