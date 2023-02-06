OMATEK VENTURES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, By NITEL Junction,

Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: 234-8033081736

Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com

OMATEK VENTURES PLC.

Lagos, 03 February 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the meeting of the Board of Directors of OMATEK VENTURES PLC (the Company) will hold on Monday, the 20thday of February 2023at 03: 00pmprompt to discuss the following.

Review and Approval of the Company's Audited Financial

Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2022 AFS). Update on the Status of the Company. Other Items.

Consequently, the Company's closed period which commenced on 1st January 2023 as earlier announced will remain in force till twenty- four

hours after the filing of the 2022 AFS at Nigerian Exchange Limited. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.

Dated this ___3rd___ day of February2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Femi David Ikotun Esq.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House, Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.