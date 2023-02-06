Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Omatek Ventures Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMATEK   NGOMATEX0001

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

(OMATEK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
03:40aOmatek Ventures : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/01Omatek Ventures Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/01Omatek Ventures : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMATEK VENTURES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

02/06/2023 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, By NITEL Junction,

Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: 234-8033081736

Email: yemi.ogundipe@omatekcomputers.com

OMATEK VENTURES PLC.

Lagos, 03 February 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the meeting of the Board of Directors of OMATEK VENTURES PLC (the Company) will hold on Monday, the 20thday of February 2023at 03: 00pmprompt to discuss the following.

  1. Review and Approval of the Company's Audited Financial
    Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2022 AFS).
  2. Update on the Status of the Company.
  3. Other Items.

Consequently, the Company's closed period which commenced on 1st January 2023 as earlier announced will remain in force till twenty- four

  1. hours after the filing of the 2022 AFS at Nigerian Exchange Limited. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.

Dated this ___3rd___ day of February2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Femi David Ikotun Esq.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House, Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5, Wuse, Abuja.

ABUJA OFFICE:

OMATEK VENTURES DISTRIBUTION LIMITED

Plot 1087, Kolda Link Street,

Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,

By NITEL Junction, Wuse 2,

Abuja, Nigeria

GHANA FACTORY AND OFFICE OMATEK COMPUTERS (GHANA) LIMITED

C 683/14 Bonnie Crescent, Accra East, Adjacent Dzorwulu Junior High Sch, Greater Accra - Ghana

P.O Box 1288 Kanda Accra

.com

NIGERIA FACTORY AND OFFICE:

OMATEK COMPUTERS LIMITED

11, Kudirat Abiola Road,

(formerly Oregun Road)

Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria.

Disclaimer

Omatek Ventures plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OMATEK VENTURES PLC
03:40aOmatek Ventures : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/01Omatek Ventures Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/01Omatek Ventures : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Omatek Ventures : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
2022Omatek Ventures Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2022Omatek Ventures : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Omatek Ventures : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Omatek Ventures : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
2022Omatek Ventures : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Omatek Ventures Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,75 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -1 616 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 6 428 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
EV / Sales 2020 245x
EV / Sales 2021 1 871x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OMATEK VENTURES PLC
Duration : Period :
Omatek Ventures Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yemi Ogundipe Group Managing Director & Director
Omhenke O. Anthony Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Statethy Farinre Group Chairman
Solomon Ayodele Oladunni Non-Executive Director
Ayodele Francis Ogunye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMATEK VENTURES PLC0.00%1
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.02%30 249
HP INC.13.55%29 965
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.32%20 932
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC34.75%14 638
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION10.81%9 930