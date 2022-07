OMATEK VENTURES : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

OMATEK VENTURES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022

GROUP COMPANY NOTE 30-Jun-22 2021 30-Jun-22 2021 N'M N'M N'M N'M ASSETS PROPERTY,PLANT & EQUIPMENT 8 1,577 1,577 1,577 1,577 INVESTMENT PROPERTY 9 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 INVESTMENTS 10 131 131 (2,406) (2,406) DEFFERED TAX ASSET 11 51 51 - - TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 3,959 3,959 1,371 1,371 INVENTORIES 12 609 609 - - TRADE & OTHER RECEIVABLES 13 96 97 3,493 3,493 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 15 33 46 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 739 752 3,493 3,493 TOTAL ASSETS 4,698 4,711 4,864 4,864 EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL 16 1,471 1,471 1,471 1,471 SHARE PREMIUM 17 4,376 4,376 4,376 4,376 RETAINED EARNINGS (14,779) (14,339) (14,692) (14,101) REVALUATION RESERVE 18 615 615 615 615 NON CONTROLLING INTEREST (3,342) (3,293) - - TOTAL EQUITY (11,659) (11,170) (8,230) (7,639) LIABILITIES LONG TERM LOANS & BORROWINGS 19 5,251 5,251 5,251 5,251 DEFFERED TAX LIABILITY 11 473 473 473 473 TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,724 5,724 5,724 5,724 BANK OVERDRAFT 15 370 448 - - TRADE & OTHER PAYABLES 20 9,065 8,717 7,297 6,707 ACCRUED TAX 11 216 216 72 72 SHORT TERM LOANS & BORROWINGS 26 983 775 - - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,633 10,156 7,370 6,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,357 15,881 13,094 12,503 TOTAL EQUITIES & LIABILITIES 4,698 4,711 4,864 4,864

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26th July , 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

…………………………………… ……………………………. ……………………………. Dr. Timothy Farinre Mr. Anthony O. Omhenke Mr Yemi Ogundipe, FCA Group Chairman Chief Finance Officer Group Managing Director FRC/2014/COREN/0000007564 FRC/2016/ICAN/00000008200 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001615

THE NOTES FORM AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS