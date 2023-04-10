OMATEK VENTURES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Omatek Ventures PLC
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31ST DECEMBER, 2022
Olukayode Aina & Co.
(Chartered Accountants)
Plot 5, Olusola Harris Way
Lekki Peninsula Scheme II
Lagos
OMATEK VENTURES PLC
Table of Contents
Corporate Information
1
Operational Highlights
2
Report of the Directors
3
Report of the Audit Committee
7
Report of Independent Auditors
8
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
11
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
12
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
13
Consolidated Statement of Cashflows
15
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
16
Statement of Value Added
32
Consolidated Financial Summary
33
OMATEK VENTURES PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
1 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dr. Timothy Farinre
- Company Chairman Omatek Ventures Plc.,
Director OVDL, OCL
Mr. Yemi Ogundipe, FCA
- Company MD/CEO Omatek Ventures Plc.,
Director OVDL, OCL, OESL
Mr. Temidayo Seriki
- Director Omatek Ventures Plc.,
Director OVDL, OCL, OESL
Alh. Nakande Dasuki
- Director Omatek Ventures Plc., OCL
OVDL
- Omatek Ventures Distribution Limited
OESL
-
- Omatek Engineering Services Limited
OCL
-
- Omatek Computers Limited
2
COMPANY SECRETARY
- Femi David Ikotun Esq.,
Ikotun Temowo & Co
Suite 201, 2nd Floor, Copper House
Plot 4, Algiers Street, Zone 5 Wuse, Abuja
3
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
Plot 11, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja
Lagos, Nigeria.
4
MAIN BANKERS
- Standard Chartered Bank Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Bank of Industry
5
AUDITORS
- Olukayode Aina & Co.
(Chartered Accountants)
Plot 5, Olusola Harris Way
Lekki Peninsula Scheme II
Lagos
1
OMATEK VENTURES PLC
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022
GROUP
COMPANY
2022
2021
2022
2021
N'M
N'M
N'M
N'M
Revenue
0.54
3.75
-
-
Other Income
(95.38)
(95.38)
(95.38)
(95.38)
Total Comprehensive Income
(1,930)
(1,751)
(1,692)
(1,514)
Total Non Current Assets
4,673
4,711
4,720
4,864
Total Non Current Liabilities
7,205
5,724
7,234
5,725
Total Equity
(13,098)
(11,170)
(9,331)
(7,639)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (NGN)
(0.66)
(0.60)
-
-
2
OMATEK VENTURES PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST
DECEMBER, 2022
The directors submit their report together with the financial statements of Omatek Ventures Plc. for the year ended 31st December, 2022.
1 LEGAL FORM
The Company which commenced operation in Nigeria in 1988, was incorporated as a limited liability Company in Nigeria in 1988. It was converted into a Public Company in 2008 and its name was subsequently amended to reflect its status as a public company. The company's shares are quoted and traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT
The Company has interests in subsidiaries and associates involved in manufacturing, distribution, selling and servicing of computer equipment and also provides engineering services.
BUSINESS REVIEW AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT
The Company carried out business activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A Comprehensive review of the business for the year and the prospects for the ensuing year are contained in the Managing Director's Report.
4 PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Movement in property, plant & equipment during the year 2022 is shown in note 5 of the Notes to the Financial Statement herein. In the opinion of the directors, the market value of the Company's property plant & equipment is not less than the value shown in the accounts.
5 DIVIDEND
In respect of the current year, the Directors do not recommend any dividend.
DIRECTORS
The directors who were in office during the year are listed on page 1.
The re-election of nine Non-Executive Directors is presented to the members for approval.
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
The directors of Omatek Ventures Plc "the company" accept responsibility for the preparation of the financial statements for each financial year, which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss and cash flows for that year. In preparing these financial statements, the directors have selected suitable accounting policies and applied them consistently, made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Securities and Exchange Commission Act 2007 as well as Corporate Governance Code of the Securities and Exchange Commission 2011, guidelines and circulars issued by the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other relevant regulators.
The directors accept responsibilities for ensuring that the company keeps proper accounting records that disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company. The directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
3
