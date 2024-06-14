Omda : Transactions carried out under the share buy-back programme
June 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm EDT
14 Jun 2024 18:11 CEST
Issuer
Omda AS
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back
programme for OMDA AS ("OMDA" or the "Company") (Ticker: OMDA NO).
Date on which the share buy-back programme was announced: 28 May 2024.
The duration of the buy-back programme: 28 May 2024 until 25 April 2026.
Size of the buy-back programme: Maximum consideration of NOK 29,981,132.
From 6 June 2024 until 14 June 2024 OMDA has purchased a total of 39,757 own
shares at an average price of 38.9651 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date Aggregate daily volume (# of shares) Weighted average price (NOK) Total
transaction value (NOK)
06/06/2024 00:00:00 7,020 38.1493 267,808.30
07/06/2024 00:00:00 695 37.9993 26,409.50
10/06/2024 00:00:00 8,008 39.7477 318,299.60
11/06/2024 00:00:00 7,253 39.4362 286,030.50
12/06/2024 00:00:00 7,026 38.4121 269,883.50
13/06/2024 00:00:00 4,837 39.2995 190,091.80
14/06/2024 00:00:00 4,918 38.7581 190,612.40
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (aggregate) 37,389
35.5002 1,327,317.80
Total purchased under the programme 77,146 37.2858 2,876,453.40
This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5
of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements
pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back
programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is
attached to this report.
For more information, please contact:
Einar Bonnevie
Chief Financial Officer
+47 91 55 45 32
einar.bonnevie@omda.com
About Omda
Omda is the leading provider of specialised software for healthcare and
emergency services in the Nordics with a growing presence in Europe, North
America and the Pacific region. The company serves more than 500 customers in 27
countries and employs almost 300 dedicated specialists. Our highly specialised
healthcare solutions empower medical professionals and emergency responders,
enabling them to know more and work smarter. With a focus on user-centric
design, value-driven development and close working relationships with customers,
Omda delivers solutions that enhance patient safety and improve healthcare
outcomes.
For more information, visit www.omda.com
Source
Omda AS
Disclaimer
Omda AS published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 16:16:04 UTC.
Omda AS, formerly known as CSAM HEALTH GROUP AS, is a Norway-based provider of specialised software for healthcare sector. Its specialized software solutions are instrumental in the clinical care processes of healthcare providers and in enabling emergency responders to enhance public safety. The Companyâs product portfolio includes solutions in public safety, connected healthcare, women and children's health, laboratory information management systems, medical imaging, medication management, and health analytics. Its headquartered in Oslo, Norway with local offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, UK, Lithuania, Spain, New Zealand, the United States and the Philippines. The Company delivers software and services to almost all hospitals in the Nordic region.