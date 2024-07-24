Transactions carried out under the share buy-back programme

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back

programme for OMDA AS ("OMDA" or the "Company") (Ticker: OMDA NO).



Date on which the share buy-back programme was announced: 28 May 2024.



The duration of the buy-back programme: 28 May 2024 until 25 April 2026.



Size of the buy-back programme: Maximum consideration of NOK 29,981,132.



From 16 July 2024 until 24 July 2024 OMDA has purchased a total of 15,122 own

shares at an average price of 37,6657 per share.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:



Date Aggregate daily volume (# of shares) Weighted average price (NOK) Total

transaction value (NOK)

16/07/2024 00:00:00 3,326 36.5094 121,430.20

17/07/2024 00:00:00 3,608 36.3117 131,012.60

18/07/2024 00:00:00 3,734 37.0081 138,188.40

19/07/2024 00:00:00 0 n.a. n.a.

22/07/2024 00:00:00 0 n.a. n.a.

23/07/2024 00:00:00 1,099 38.2163 41,999.70

24/07/2024 00:00:00 3,355 40.8197 136,950.20



Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (aggregate) 148,252

37.2193 5,517,836.20

Total purchased under the programme 163,374 37.2606 6,087,417.30



This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5

of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements

pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back

programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is

attached to this report.



For more information, please contact:

Einar Bonnevie

Chief Financial Officer

+47 91 55 45 32

einar.bonnevie@omda.com



About Omda

Omda is the leading provider of specialised software for healthcare and

emergency services in the Nordics with a growing presence in Europe, North

America and the Pacific region. The company serves more than 500 customers in 27

countries and employs almost 300 dedicated specialists. Our highly specialised

healthcare solutions empower medical professionals and emergency responders,

enabling them to know more and work smarter. With a focus on user-centric

design, value-driven development and close working relationships with customers,

Omda delivers solutions that enhance patient safety and improve healthcare

outcomes.



For more information, visit www.omda.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Subscribe to our newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dsoOJH





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

624049_OMDA - Buy back - 16.07-24.07 2024.pdf

