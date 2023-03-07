Brazil power producer Omega eyes U.S. renewables market ahead of Texas launch

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian power producer
Omega Energia SA plans to become a major renewable
energy player in the United States in the coming years, its
chief executive said, as it "cautiously" enters the market
through a Texas launch planned this year.
Chief Executive Antonio Bastos told Reuters in an interview
on Tuesday that the firm aimed to become "one of the top
renewable players" in the world's largest economy, looking to
profit from U.S. plans to expand the sector by 300 gigawatts in
the next seven to 10 years.
Bastos did not disclose a time-frame or specific plans.
Omega, backed by investors such as British private equity
firm Actis LLP, is set to start selling power later this year in
Texas, where it is working on a 265.5-megawatt wind farm. It
hopes to trade power through an online platform similar to one
already used in Brazil.
"We are currently in talks with a large midstream company"
to supply them with power, Bastos said, adding that the firm
would also look at supplying smaller customers.
In Brazil, Bastos said, Omega's focus was on developing
smaller on-site projects, mainly solar farms.
U.S. growth plans did not signal a shift away from Brazil,
whose new government has stressed the importance of climate
policy, Bastos said, but large greenfield projects have become
less attractive in the South American country due to rising
costs and oversupply.
($1 = 5.1853 reais)
(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo;
Editing by Sarah Morland and Leslie Adler)