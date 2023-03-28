Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Omega Flex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OFLX   US6820951043

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(OFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
107.90 USD   -1.32%
Omega Flex : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for the First Quarter 2023 - Form 8-K

03/28/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
for the First Quarter 2023

Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share payable on April 24, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. In determining the amount of future regular quarterly dividends, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict and may be beyond the ability of our control.

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995, that are not historical facts but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events. The words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "hopes," "likely," "will," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company (including its subsidiaries and affiliates) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions, or circumstances.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 23,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales 2022 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Flex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ralph Hoben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dean W. Rivest President
Matthew F. Unger Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
David K. Evans Independent Director
Stewart B. Reed Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA FLEX, INC.16.66%1 104
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD14.84%13 314
VAT GROUP AG23.42%10 206
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.62%5 354
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.16%2 079
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.12.34%1 349
