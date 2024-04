Omega Flex, Inc. is a manufacturer of flexible metal hoses. The Company’s flexible metal hose is used in a variety of applications to carry gases and liquids within their particular applications. These applications include carrying fuel gases within residential and commercial buildings; gasoline and diesel gasoline products (both above and below the ground) in a double containment piping to contain any possible leaks, which is used in automotive and marina refueling, and fueling for back-up generation; and medical gases in health care facilities. The Company's flexible gas piping products are sold under TracPipe and CounterStrike trademarks. Its products also include MediTrac corrugated medical gas tubing, DoubleTrac double-containment piping, and DEF-Trac flexible piping. The Company primarily sells its products through distributors, wholesalers and to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) throughout North America and Europe, and other global markets.

