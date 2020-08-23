Brazil's Omega Geração buys stake in EDF Renewables wind farms

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Omega
Geração SA announced a binding agreement on Sunday to
acquire a 50% stake in wind farms owned by France's EDF
Renewables in the Brazilian state of Bahia.
The assets in the Ventos da Bahia 1 and 2 complexes have a
182.6 megawatt capacity and the deal was valued at 661.7 million
reais ($118 million), with Omega paying 55% in cash and the rest
by taking over long-term debt, Omega said in a statement.
It added that it was in talks to buy additional wind farms
with 265 MW in capacity and has until December to make an offer.
The company also said its partner Omega Desenvolvimento is
"in advanced negotiations that could lead to the implementation
of wind projects of approximately 200 MW of capacity."
Omega's latest move follows the purchase of operational wind
farms from Eletrobras for 1.5 billion reais,
including debt, announced at the end of July. The plants, in Rio
Grande do Sul, total 582.8 MW capacity.
Omega had previously closed a deal for a share of EDF in the
Pirapora solar complex. EDF Renewables is a wholly owned
subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group
Omega currently has wind, solar and small hydro plants with
around 1.19 gigawatt in capacity. With the purchase of
Eletrobras plants, which should be completed by the end of the
year, it will reach 1.7 gigawatt.
With the purchase announced on Sunday the company is
approaching 1.8 gigawatt generating capacity, while business in
the pipeline could eventually lead it to exceed 2 gigawatts.
($1 = 5.6193 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)