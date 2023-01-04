Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHI   US6819361006

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54 2023-01-04 pm EST
28.28 USD   +1.14%
03:11pOmega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
01/03Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/04/2023 | 03:11pm EST
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2022 fourth quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “4Q 2022 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.”

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 836 M - -
Net income 2022 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 9,60%
Capitalization 6 548 M 6 548 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,96 $
Average target price 31,54 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Stephen D. Plavin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.0.04%6 548
WELLTOWER INC.0.00%31 635
VENTAS0.00%18 135
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.1.48%13 675
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED0.00%7 486
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.3.50%6 895