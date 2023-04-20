Advanced search
    OHI   US6819361006

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
02:52:15 2023-04-20 pm EDT
26.67 USD   -0.52%
Omega Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:29aWells Fargo Initiates Omega Healthcare Investors at Overweight With $30 Price Target
MT
04/13Omega Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
Omega Announces Quarterly Dividend

04/20/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Monday, May 15, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 804 M - -
Net income 2023 284 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 10,00%
Capitalization 6 281 M 6 281 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
EV / Sales 2024 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Stephen D. Plavin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-4.08%6 281
WELLTOWER INC.15.10%37 842
VENTAS-0.71%17 892
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-14.76%11 689
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED2.08%7 524
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-23.88%5 074
