Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced the quarterly dividend on its common stock and its first quarter earnings release date.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Omega today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Omega also announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2024 first quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “1Q 2024 Earnings Call” hyperlink on the “Investors” page of Omega’s website. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Financial Information” section on the “Investors” page of Omega’s website.

Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 407-9124. The international toll-free dial-in number is (201) 689-8584. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.”

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

